Heavy rainfall in Lagos during Nigeria's rainy season has worsened already bad road conditions in Nigeria's commercial capital

After lots of criticism from Lagosians on social media during the week of October 7th through the 13th, Governor Sanwo-Olu declared a state of emergency for damaged roads and ordered repair work to begin immediately on Monday, October 14th

Business Insider SSA looked at 3 details left out by the Governor which his announcement did not address

Angry Lagosians vent, the Governor reacts

On Sunday, October 13th, 2019, in an announcement from the Lagos House in Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu declared a state of emergency for damaged roads in Lagos.

Flanked by Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hotonu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, and a number of representatives of Engineering firms, the Governor ordered repair work to begin on Monday, October 14th, 2019.

Eight Engineering firms enlisted to do the job

The Governor said he had held a series of meetings with eight multinational engineering firms who would start the work immediately. They are:

Julius Berger Hi-tech Arab Contractors Metropolitan Construction Slabaugh Construction China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Rajaf Foundation Construction RCF Nigeria Limited

Some roads that need rehabilitation mentioned

The Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, listed some of the roads that need repair. They include:

The Ojota stretch of the Ikorodu Road

Kudurat Abiola Way

Apogbon Highway

Babs Animashaun Road

Abraham Adesanya on Lekki

3 details left out by the Governor in his announcement

What will be the cost to taxpayers?

The Governor said the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) would be carrying out repairs of 116 inner roads across the State. At what cost to taxpayers? Business Insider SSA looked at contracts awarded by Lagos state in January of 2019 and picked out 6 out of 32 items for Works and Infrastructure.

Contract award in January for maintenance of select roads

January contracts awarded for select road maintenance work

Above are columns for Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA), description of the work that needs to be done, the cost, and the Engineering firm contracted to complete it. The handful of roads selected above for maintenance amounted to over N2bn. Inquiring minds would like to know what this massive road rehabilitation exercise will cost taxpayers.

When will the repairs be completed?

At the announcement, the Governor said the following:

“We expect the rains will begin to subside in this month of October and this is why we are mobilising our contractors to immediately start the major construction work on the identified highways and bring permanent relief to residents. I am giving all Lagosians the assurance that the contractors will start the construction in earnest and will deliver on the terms of agreements reached with them”

What are the "terms of agreements reached"? Specifically, when will these repairs be completed? The Governor said he expects rain to subside but the forecast for Lagos this week of October 14th includes rain.

Weather.com predicting rainfall in Lagos for the week of October 14th

No way forward on proper waste management to end clogged drains

Irresponsible disposal of waste by many Lagosians leads to clogged drains. During heavy rainfall, these clogged drains overflow and contribute to flooding. Flooding contributes to damaged roads and the cost of repair. Governor Sanwo-Olu only seemed focused on fixing the roads but did not articulate a strategy for effective waste management. Three days ago, the Lagos state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, simply said the state would deploy manpower to unclog the drains but he made no mention of any awareness campaigns to fight littering on a long term basis.