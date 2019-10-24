On October 23rd, 2019, the Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party tweeted a before-and-after image of a fixed portion of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway

This came ten days after the Governor of Lagos state declared a state of emergency for damaged roads and ordered them all to be repaired starting October 14th

The quality of the work done was condemned by Lagosians on Twitter

"Progress" is in the eye of the beholder

The Lagos state APC tweeted an image of what it thought was infrastructure progress on a portion of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway. The reaction it got wasn't what it expected.

7-Up, the difference is wear and tear

Below is the road before it was fixed

Before the state of emergency

And here is what it looked like after it was fixed

After the state of emergency declaration

Lagosians voice their displeasure

The reactions to the images were not pretty......like the road itself....

Do we understand the meaning of palliative?

Some felt the word "palliative" justified the quality of the work done

The medical context

Palliatives in a medical context

The infrastructure context

Palliatives in an infrastructure context

Is this an acceptable "temporary" fix from the economic capital of Africa's biggest economy?

The feeling of a number of Lagosians is that even a temporary fix has to meet an acceptable standard. The work done here looks like it was completed by amateurs. It is well known that during the rainy season, work like this won't last long, as alluded to by the reactions on twitter. Furthermore, since a state of emergency was declared by the Governor for the roads, why resort to any palliative measures at all? Why not just fix the road outright as is being done in other parts of the state?

The health of Lagosians is in a state of emergency

Traffic in Lagos is so bad, it is affecting the health of its residents

Lagosians are crying out for relief. Permanent relief. Palliative measures of this quality need to be improved upon.