Kenyatta pledges to increase Kenya’s education budget by 30%

news

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to increase the East African nation's education budget by 30% of the total budget.

Kenyatta stated this when he appeared via video link on Sunday, December 2, 2018, during a concert in Johannesburg to honour the life of Nelson Mandela.

“This year, I pledge to you my fellow global citizens that in Kenya our education budget will be closer to 30% of our total budget making it probably the highest on the African continent.”

The advocacy group Global Citizen organised the concert to mark South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela's 100th posthumous birthday.

At the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in September, President Kenyatta was endorsed as the Global Champion of the Young People’s Agenda.

The president believed his administration will go beyond the global expectation of 20% national budget allocation to education.

At the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in September, President Kenyatta was endorsed as the Global Champion of the Young People’s Agenda.

Using the platform to push for various reforms, the president believed his administration will go beyond the global expectation of 20% national budget allocation to education.