On Thursday, top officials from the global Elephant Protection Initiative (EPI) praised Kenya for her strong stand against ivory trade, saying it has done well in drawing world attention on why trading in elephant trophies must be stopped in all the remaining markets especially in Europe and Japan.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Stop Ivory co-secretariat of the EPI John Stephenson said previous destruction of ivory stockpiles by Kenya had sent a strong message worldwide over the need to save the diminishing animals that form an important part of our natural heritage.

He spoke when the EPI team paid a courtesy call on First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who is passionate about saving jumbos and is currently the patron of the Hands Off Our elephants campaign, at State House, Nairobi.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala who accompanied the EPI team to State House said Africa needs to have one strong voice to lobby against all markets in Europe and Japan where trade in ivory still thrives.

Later, the First Lady also met with top officials of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) who briefed her on the forthcoming global travel summit.

The WTTC is a membership organization representing over 160 CEOs, Presidents and chairs from the world’s largest travel brands across the world.

The WTTC team that met with the First Lady included its President and CEO Ms Guevara Manzo, International Liaison Manager Ms Eliza-Rose Dendle and Mr Javier Esteban Molina who were also accompanied by CS Balala.

The WTTC CEO said Kenya is among countries doing well in the growth of its tourism sector. This year’s WTTC Global Summit will take place in Seville, Spain on April 3 to 4.