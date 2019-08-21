Kenya has been selected by the African Union as its UN Security Council candidate in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kenya was facing off with Djibouti for the powerful seat of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Kenya managed to clinch 37 votes against 13 in the second round of voting to be declared the official candidate on Wednesday.

Kenya has inched closer to joining the ‘world’s big boys club and has the African Union to thank.

“We’re now Africa’s choice,” Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau told Bloomberg in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Kenya will need at least two thirds backing from members of the UN to take the seat.

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members, and each Member has one vote.

Five permanent members: China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

The current non-permanent members are namely: Belgium, Côte d´Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, South Africa, Indonesia and Dominican Republic