President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday accepted the resignation of the Hon. Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Kemi Adeosun tendered her resignation following an alleged forgery of a youth service certificate.

The President thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.

In a statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Friday, September 14, 2018, the President approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.

An investigative report by a local news platform, Premium Times, uncovered the minister's alleged forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year compulsory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.

