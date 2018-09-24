Kavanaugh's high school yearbook page makes references some believe are sexual innuendos, and Michael Avenatti wants senators to ask him about them

news

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's alleged past as a hard-partying high schooler and college student are at issue after two women accused publicly him of sexual misconduct in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh's high school yearbook page includes potentially sexually explicit references and mentions of an alcohol-soaked party culture.

He has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl in high school and exposing himself to a fellow female student in college. In both instances, the women claim he was intoxicated.

Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's alleged past as a hard-partying high schooler and college student are at issue after two women accused President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct during his years at Georgetown Preparatory School and Yale University.

Among the evidence some are pointing to that Kavanaugh and his friends at the elite all-boys high school participated in an alcohol-soaked party culture are references on Kavanaugh's senior class yearbook page, which includes a blurb mentioning "Keg City Club (Treasurer) — 100 Kegs or Bust" and "Devil's Triangle" — slang for sex between two men and a woman.

WUSA, a DC-area CBS affiliate, obtained a copy of the yearbook from an attorney representing a woman who brought it to light after Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Ford, now a professor of psychology, alleges that Kavanaugh forced himself on her, locked her in a room, groped her, and covered her mouth to mask her screams during a drunken house party when she was 15 and he was 17. Ford is set to testify in open court about her claim on Thursday.

On Sunday, The New Yorker published an allegation from a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's, Deborah Ramirez, who claims he exposed himself to her without her consent at a dorm-room party during the 1983-84 school year.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied both Ramirez and Ford's allegations.

"This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so," he said in response to The New Yorker story on Sunday. "This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth."

Attorney Michael Avenatti said in an email to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday that he has "significant evidence" that Kavanaugh, his Georgetown Prep friend Mark Judge, and others plied women with alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them" during house parties in high school.

Avenatti elaborated to Politico later on Sunday that he represents a group of people, including one victim and multiple witnesses, who can corroborate allegations involving Kavanaugh and Judge. Judge had previously denied knowledge of Ford's allegation.

The attorney, who also represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump, suggested that another cryptic term on Kavanaugh's yearbook page is a sexually explicit reference.

"Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: 'FFFFFFFourth of July,'" Avenatti tweeted Sunday night. "We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him."

While delivering remarks at a law school in March 2015, Kavanaugh made a jocular reference to his high school alma mater in a recorded clip that has recently attracted attention.

"We had a good saying that we've held firm to to this day, as the dean was reminding me before the talk, which is what happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep. That's been a good thing for all of us," the judge said, chuckling.