Jared Kushner got stuck outside a locked door at NAFTA negotiations, and the footage is extremely awkward

Jared Kushner got stuck outside a locked door while trying to enter a NAFTA trade meeting in Washington, D.C.

The White House senior adviser, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was left waiting outside an entrance to the US Trade Representative building for 1 minute and 47 seconds on Thursday evening.

The office was the site of meetings about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations, according to Katie Simpson, a reporter for Canada's CBC network who posted the video.

It shows Kushner awkwardly looking at the journalists gathered outside and appearing to call someone on his phone, while an aide looks out toward the street.

Meanwhile, the journalists can be heard asking Kushner about the progress of NAFTA negotiations with Canada.

He also gets asked for his reaction to an explosive New York Times op-ed published by an unnamed senior official in the Trump administration that said they were "part of the resistance" against the president. Kushner and the aide ignored all the questions.

NAFTA's fate hangs in the balance after the Trump administration notified Congress last month of its plans to enter a bilateral trade deal with Mexico without Canada. The US said Canada could join later "if it is willing."