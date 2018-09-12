Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Jamie Dimon backtracks after claiming he 'could beat Trump' in an election and boasting his wealth 'wasn't a gift from daddy'

Politics Jamie Dimon backtracks after claiming he 'could beat Trump' in an election and boasting his wealth 'wasn't a gift from daddy'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon went after President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Dimon claimed he "could beat Trump" in an election and attacked the president's personal wealth as a "gift from Daddy."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
jamie dimon play

jamie dimon

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon claimed that he could "beat Trump" in an election, but could not beat out the "liberal side" of the Democratic Party to secure a nomination.
  • Dimon also took a shot at Trump's personal wealth, which he called a "a gift from daddy."
  • There has been longstanding speculation about Dimon's political ambitions, but the JPMorgan CEO has typically shot down the suggestions.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon reversed course after taking aim at President Donald Trump during a JPMorgan event on Wednesday.

"I think I could beat Trump," Dimon said.

"Because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is," he continued. "I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

But Dimon, a lifelong Democrat, also added that he could not win an election due to the "liberal side" of the Democratic Party.

The JPMorgan CEO also attacked the way in which Trump accumulated his personal wealth.

"And by the way, this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money," Dimon said. "It wasn't a gift from daddy."

Dimon was speaking at an event to announce JPMorgan's new effort to spend $500 million to boost economic growth in various cities around the world.

Almost immediately after the comments were first reported by CNBC, Dimon released a statement walking back the jabs.

"I should not have said it," the statement said. "I’m not running for president. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

Speculation about Dimon's political ambitions has swirled for years. In recent annual letters, Dimon has opined about the state of the country and weighed in on issues such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

But Dimon has repeatedly shot down the suggestion of running for office.

"It's not what I've been trained to do — I've never run for office, I've never thought of things like that, so I think you have to be a sort of kind of person to be a politician," Dimon told Business Insider in February.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018bullet
2 Politics These are the top 5 poorest countries in Africa at the momentbullet
3 Politics Meet Zimbabwe’s youngest legislator, Joanah Mamombe who at...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: E-scooters from Lime and Bird sit outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. More than 100,000 attendees are expected at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Politics Here's what could happen to all the Bird and Lime scooters when Hurricane Florence hits
Missile Intercept Test
Politics Japan shows China and North Korea it can shoot down ballistic missiles, with some help from the US
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer
Politics New polling shows disastrous warning signs for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections
Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, says he is not running for political office
Politics Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, says he is not running for political office