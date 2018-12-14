Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent a weekend at a luxury hotel in the Dominican Republic — and it cost taxpayers $58,000

Politics Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent a weekend at a luxury hotel in the Dominican Republic — and it cost taxpayers $58,000

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent a weekend this summer at a luxury hotel in the Dominican Republic. It cost taxpayers $58,000.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter. play

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter.

(Associated Press/Eric Gaillard)

  • Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, spent a long weekend at a luxury hotel in the Dominican Republic, and the trip cost taxpayers $58,000.
  • Though the couple paid for their own expenses, the American public paid for their security detail.

Ivanka Trump's weekend getaway at a luxurious Dominican Republic hotel last summer cost American taxpayers $58,000.

The first daughter, who serves as a White House adviser, and her husband, Jared Kushner (also a White House adviser), paid for their own costs, but taxpayers picked up the tab for the couple's security detail. Federal records showed that the bill amounted to nearly $60,000 — $32,064 for a "VIP VISIT" to the Amanera Resort Rio San Juan and $26,280 for a charge simply identified as "HOTEL RESERVATION."

In a statement to Quartz, the White House said Trump and Kushner had followed "all ethics guidelines and rules for White House officials" on their trip.

"The only expenses incurred by the government were due to USSS protection, which they are required to have," the White House said, adding that advisers don't have a say over the level of involvement the Secret Service has on their trips.

Read more: Ivanka Trump's fashion company is shutting down. Here's the full story of the first daughter's business from its founding to the end.

This is not the most expensive bill taxpayers have had to pay for the president's children. In 2017, Eric Trump's trip to Uruguay — on official Trump Organization business — cost taxpayers about $100,000 in hotel-room bills.

The Amanera resort is a luxury property in Playa Grande, Rio San Juan, a small Dominican municipality that features breathtaking beaches. Hoy, a local Dominican newspaper, reported in mid-August that Rio San Juan residents observed an "unusual amount of security" around the area, including police and Secret Service agents, at the time of Trump's visit. Hoy reported that Trump arrived at the Caribbean island in a private jet.

A night at the Amanera resort can cost as low as $1,750.

Views from Amanera resort. play

Views from Amanera resort.

(Picture credit: Amanera Resort)

Top 3

1 Politics CIA reportedly went into 'panic mode' when Trump appeared to...bullet
2 Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria’s foreign debt is skyrocketing and the Senate is...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Former FBI Director James Comey smiles during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
Politics Meet James Comey, who was inspired to become a prosecutor after he was held at gunpoint in high school, rose to FBI director, and is now one of Trump's favorite punching bags
Beto O'Rourke Texas
Politics CNN poll shows Beto O'Rourke is stealing Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris' thunder
Letitia James
Politics New York state could soon launch wide-ranging investigations of Trump's finances and business deals, which experts say verges into legally uncharted territory
Coast Guard cutter Polar Star crew members on the ice about 13 miles from McMurdo Station in Antarctica, January 26, 2018.
Politics The Coast Guard turned down a request for an Arctic exercise out of concern the US's only heavy icebreaker would break down and Russia would have to rescue it
X
Advertisement