'It proves I wouldn't be a good politician': Jamie Dimon says he shouldn't have claimed he could beat Trump in the 2020 election

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon explained why he walked back his comments that he could beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election in an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday.

Dimon had made the original comments at a JPMorgan event on Wednesday.

He told ABC News that he made those remarks "more out of frustration and a little of my own machismo."

During a JPMorgan event September 12, Dimon said, "I think I could beat Trump," Business Insider's Bob Bryan reported.

Dimon continued: "Because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

After CNBC first reported Dimon's comments, Dimon released a statement saying "I should not have said it" and "I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

The following morning, Trump tweeted his response to Dimon's original comments: "The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or 'smarts' & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful."

In the ABC News interview, Dimon told correspondent Rebecca Jarvis that he had made those remarks about beating Trump "more out of frustration and a little of my own machismo," adding, "it also proves I wouldn't be a good politician."

When asked whether he'd ever run for president, Dimon told Jarvis, "I never say never to anything, but no."

This isn't the first time Dimon has raised speculation about whether he'd run for office, Bryan reported. In recent annual letters, Dimon has discussed national issues such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

Yet Dimon told Business Insider in February, "It's not what I've been trained to do — I've never run for office, I've never thought of things like that, so I think you have to be a sort of kind of person to be a politician."

On ABC News, Dimon highlighted Trump's economic contributions: "When President Trump was elected, confidence skyrocketed, consumers, small business, large corporate and because pro-business, pro-competitive taxes, pro some regulatory reform, and that has helped the economy."

He said he would give Trump a "pretty good" grade on the economy.