President Emmerson Mnangagwa orders total shutdown on internet amid crackdown.

Zimbabweans believed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is following the tactics of the former president, Robert Mugabe following the shutdown of the internet amid crackdown.

Econet, the country's largest mobile operator, owned by Zimbabwe's first billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa, has cut internet service on the order of the government. The internet operators in the country have shut down access to Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter and others.

Protest started in the southern African nation on Monday as citizens reject the increase in fuel prices by 150%.

Using Robert Mugabe's tactics

According to a report by Reuters, Zimbabweans feel the president is using the tactics of former dictator leader, Robert Mugabe. President Mnangagwa was Mugabe's deputy before he was forced out of power late 2017.

The Zimbabwe government is yet to respond to allegations of a crackdown of citizens but international organisations, especially United Nations has called on the government to stop excessive use of force on civilians.

Why protest in Zimbabwe

Last Saturday President Mnangagwa announced a rise in fuel prices. He said the move was to improve supplies, tackle a shortfall caused by increased demand and the illegal trading market.

The announcement caused outrage and about three people have lost their lives to the increasing tensions and many under the security nets.