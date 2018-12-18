President Donald Trump is set to depart the White House for two weeks of Christmas vacation later this week.

Trump often mixes business with pleasure on his vacations, but overall cuts down on official meetings and appearances.

Here's the daily rhythm that he'll be breaking.

President Donald Trump is expected to spend 16 days away from the White House for this year's Christmas holiday.

Most likely headed for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump will be escaping the daily pressures of life in Washington, which include daily briefings with top aides, meetings with world leaders, and running into the press.

Take a look at the daily schedule that includes Fox News, "executive time," and built-in breaks from his presidential duties.

Trump reportedly wakes up at 5:30 AM and sometimes begins making calls around 6 AM.

According to CNN, Trump doesn't drink coffee to wake up.

Source: Business Insider

Trump reportedly only sleeps three to four hours a night, which he described as a success tactic. "How does somebody that's sleeping 12 and 14 hours a day compete with someone that's sleeping three or four?" he asked.

It's not clear whether or not Trump is one of the 1% of the population who appears to actually need less sleep, scientifically speaking. If he is not, Trump is severely sleep deprived, according to health professionals that generally recommend seven to eight hours of sleep.

Source: The Daily News

Breakfast isn't often part of the president's routine, but when he does eat, he says his "favorite would be bacon and eggs bacon medium and the eggs over-well."

Trump told Jesse Watters in 2016, "I will have a lunch, but my big thing is dinner."

Source: People

Despite attempts from multiple chiefs of staff to shorten Trump's free time, the president generally spends his morning tweeting while watching Fox News before beginning his day at 11 AM.

Source: The New York Times; Axios

Trump receives a compilation of glowing press coverage, which is reportedly assembled each morning in the Republican National Committee's "war room."

Three staffers reportedly begin the work at 6 AM, at which point they monitor TV, newspapers, and the internet for media on Republicans and opponents. They reportedly send the White House reports every 30 minutes.

Source: Vice News

Trump then is expected to leave the residence for the West Wing, though he skips the overwhelming majority of his daily intelligence briefings. Trump previously broke with tradition by ignoring the written report known as the Presidents Daily Brief.

Trump reportedly prefers oral briefings.

Source: The Daily News , The Washington Post

Each day's events and meetings vary, but one unspecified schedule block is ever-present for Trump, which is identified as "executive time."

The blocks of time have lasted for as long as two hours and fourty-five minutes.

Source: Politico

Trump's executive time does not include official meetings or appearances, and has drawn concerns as the unstructured blocks have at least once composed nine hours of his day.

Chief of staff John Kelly reportedly instituted "executive time" after Trump complained that he didn't have enough time to think.

Source: Politico

Lunches with other officials are common but not daily. Trump generally has dinner, which often includes guests of the president's choice, in the White House once his day winds down around 6:30 PM.

Unlike the Obamas, Trump has rarely dined out in Washington, only being known to eat at the White House or at the steakhouse at the Trump Hotel.

Source: The New York Times; The New York Times

"I can invite anyone for dinner, and they will come!" Trump told an old friend after he took office.

Matt Drudge, Kid Rock, and Sean Hannity are just a few attendees of Trump's dinners.

Source: The New York Times

Trump's favorite choices for dinner include well-done steaks, meatloaf, and Diet Coke.

Trump is famously served pie with two scoops of ice cream for dessert, while others are served pie with one scoop.

Source: The Washington Post; Time

On the weekends, Trump often makes a 25-mile trip to play golf at his club in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump has reportedly visited his golf clubs over 166 times as president.

Source: The Washington Post; Golf News Net

But for longer weekends and holidays, the first family heads to Mar-a-Lago, where he often raises ethics concerns as he mixes business and pleasure. Though staff will be thinned for his trip south, aides will remain on call over this Christmas.

Trump traditionally holds aNew Years Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

This year, ticket prices are reportedly $650 for dues-paying club members and $1,000 for guests.

Source: The Associated Press; The Palm Beach Post

