Inside the presidential guest house — the 'world's most exclusive hotel' that's bigger than the White House where the Bushes are staying before George H.W. Bush's funeral

news
- Blair House is the presidential guest house, just steps from the White House.
- People call it the "world's most exclusive hotel" because heads of state, royalty, and presidents-elect stay there as guests of the commander in chief.
- Blair House was built in the 1820s as a family's home, and then the US government bought it in 1942.
- President Harry S. Truman even stayed there for four years while the White House was being renovated.
The White House may be the most famous building along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, but there's a lesser-known government residence next door that has played a role in US history and American diplomacy for decades.
The Blair House, just steps from the north lawn of the White House, is the official presidential guest house.
Since World War II, it has acted as the "world's most exclusive hotel," hosting heads of state, royalty, and presidents-elect.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte stayed there for three days during President Donald Trump's first official state visit.
And former President George W. Bush is staying there with his family before his father's DC funeral.
While the White House remains the main meeting location for US presidents and their foreign visitors, the guest house carries significance. Take a look inside Blair House.
Blair House is the official presidential guesthouse.
play
Blair House is the official presidential guesthouse. (Alex Wong/Getty)
It's just across the street from the White House, at 1651 Pennsylvania Ave.
play
It's just across the street from the White House, at 1651 Pennsylvania Ave. (Google Maps)
Blair House was built in the 1820s as a home for Joseph Lovell, the eighth surgeon general of the US Army.
play
Blair Mansion, sometime between 1918 and 1920. (Wikipedia Commons)
In 1836, Francis Blair, a close friend and supporter of President Andrew Jackson, bought the home for $6,500.
play
In 1836, Francis Blair, a close friend and supporter of President Andrew Jackson, bought the home for $6,500. (Wikipedia Commons)
The US government then purchased it in 1942, while Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.
play
The corner of the spacious library adjoining the master bedroom at Blair House in July 1942. (AP)
It has since served as the official guesthouse for foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and visiting delegations to Washington.
play
President John F. Kennedy hosted Panama's president, Roberto F. Chiari, in June 1962. (Wikipedia Commons)
President Harry S. Truman stayed in the house for about four years during his presidency while the White House was being renovated.
play
UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Blair House. (Abbie Rowe/US National Archives and Records Administration)
In 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to assassinate Truman at the guesthouse. Police officers who stopped them from entering the home killed one and wounded the other at the scene.
play
The would-be assassin Oscar Collazo lies at the foot of the steps leading up the Blair House in November 1950. (Hulton Archive/Getty)
Today, Blair House makes up a complex of "four seamlessly connected townhomes," with 110 rooms across roughly 70,000 square feet.
play
The facade of 700 Jackson Place, an annex to Blair House, on an early morning in December 2015. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Sources: US State Department, Blair House
It's technically larger than the White House.
play
The presidential limo sits outside of Blair House as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit inside with the family of former President George H.W. Bush on Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sources: US State Department, Blair House
Each of Blair House's 14 guest rooms has "a full bathroom, three formal dining rooms, two large conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a fully equipped beauty salon, an exercise room, and an in-house laundry facility."
play
President Barack Obama speaks with Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu before dinner at a retreat at Blair House in 2009. (Pete Souza/White House)
Source: Blair House
There are also conference rooms, a library, and many seating areas for more intimate meetings. The finishings are traditional and luxurious.
play
There are also conference rooms, a library, and many seating areas for more intimate meetings. The finishings are traditional and luxurious. (Eric Draper/AP)
"Since Blair House isn't a hotel, the approach is to make guests feel like they're staying in a personal residence," says an article about the property in the November 2001 edition of the US Department of State's magazine.
play
"Since Blair House isn't a hotel, the approach is to make guests feel like they're staying in a personal residence," says an article about the property in the November 2001 edition of the US Department of State's magazine. (Reuters)
Source: State Magazine
Only those who are officially invited by the president are allowed to stay there.
play
President-elect Donald Trump departs Blair House to attend a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church on Inauguration Day in 2017. (Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty)
But an exception is made for presidents waiting to be sworn into office during the transition period.
play
Barbara Bush and her daughter-in-law Sharon Bush watch over grandchildren at Blair House in January 1989. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
The residence is officially managed by the State Department's Office of the Chief of Protocol. Full-time staff members are responsible for cleaning and preparing the home for visitors.
play
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in one of the conference rooms in 2012. (Alex Wong/Getty)
Since major renovations in the 1980s, Blair House has been a frequent meeting place for bilateral negotiations and high-level talks.
play
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, left, meets with Senate Minority Leader Robert Dole and Sen. Alan Simpson on April 4, 1993. (Greg Gibson/AP)
A few notable guests include Queen Elizabeth II, King Juan Carlos of Spain, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
play
King Juan Carlos of Spain with a member of the US-Spain Council at the Blair House on February 24, 2000. (Michael Smith/Getty)
Visitors typically meet with a wide range of US officials at the home.
play
From left: Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, and Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji at Blair House on April 9, 1999. (Alex Wong/Blair House)
After a meeting at the White House in 2015, US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping walked to Blair House for a private dinner.
play
Obama chats with Xi en route to dinner across the street from the White House on September 24, 2015. (Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty)
A year later, Secretary of State John Kerry met with Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize.
play
Kerry greets Suu Kyi before their lunch meeting at Blair House on September 14, 2016. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
When foreign dignitaries stay there, their countries' flags are flown from the residence.
play
Clinton meets with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at Blair House in 2009. (Alex Wong/Getty)
Source: Blair House
US officials frequently hosts dinners, official receptions, and parties at the residence, too.
play
Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, right, and his delegation meet with US business leaders at Blair House on May 2, 1999. (Reuters)
Though few may know about the historical significance of Blair House, it has played a key role in American diplomacy over the years.
play
Though few may know about the historical significance of Blair House, it has played a key role in American diplomacy over the years. (Wikipedia Commons)
From April 23 to 25, the Macrons stayed at Blair House during their official state visit to the US — the first of Trump's presidency.
play
Brigitte Macron (L), wife of French President Emmanuel Macron (R), US President Donald Trump (2ndL) and First lady Melania Trump pose at their table at the Jules Verne restaurant for a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on July 13, 2107. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
When a former president dies, family members are also allowed to stay at the residence before the funeral.
play
Former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush greet first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump outside Blair House on December 4, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are staying there while they're in DC for his father, former President George H.W. Bush's, funeral. The Trumps visited them the night before the ceremony.
play
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush at Blair House on December 4, 2018. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)