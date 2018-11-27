Inside a Ukrainian nationalist camp where kids are trained to kill Russian invaders

news

The campers, some clad in combat fatigues, carefully aim their assault rifles. Their instructor offers advice: Don’t think of your target as a human being.

So when these boys and girls shoot, they will shoot to kill.

Hidden in a forest in western Ukraine, they are at a summer camp called the "Temper of will," which was created by the country's radical nationalist Svoboda party.

The nationalists have been accused of violence and racism, and this summer camp endorses white nationalistic rhetoric against LGBT rights and Muslims.

Nationalists have played a central, volunteer role in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia — and they have maintained links with the government.

Earlier this year, Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sports earmarked 4 million hryvnias (about $150,000) to fund some of the youth camps among the dozens built by the nationalists. The purpose, according to the ministry, is “national patriotic education.”

The "Temper of will" camp has two purposes: to train children to defend their country from Russians and their sympathizers — and to spread nationalist ideology.

Here's what it looks like inside.

Most of the children at the camp were in their teens, but some were as young as 8 years old.

Mykhailo, 18, the oldest of the campers, said the training was necessary.

“Every moment things can go wrong in our country. And one has to be ready for it,” he said. “That’s why I came to this camp. To study how to protect myself and my loved ones.”

“We never aim guns at people,” instructor Yuri “Chornota” Cherkashin told the kids. “But we don’t count separatists, little green men, occupiers from Moscow as human beings, so we can and should aim at them.”

Cherkashin is a veteran of the fight against pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine; he was wounded in combat and later came to lead Sokil, or Falcon, the youth wing of the Svoboda party.

Cherkashin said it's important to inculcate the nation’s youth with nationalist thought so they can battle President Vladimir Putin’s Russia as well as “challenges that could completely destroy” European civilization.

Among those challenges: LGBT rights, which lecturers denounce as a sign of Western decadence.

“You need to be aware of all that,” instructor Ruslan Andreiko said. “All those gender things, all those perversions of modern Bolsheviks who have come to power in Europe and now try to make all those LGBT things like gay pride parades part of the education system.”

While some youths dozed off during lectures, others paid attention.

During a break in training, a teenager played a nationalist march on his guitar. It was decorated with a sticker showing white bombs hitting a mosque, under the motto, “White Europe is Our Goal.”

Aside from the lectures — and songs around the campfire — life for the several dozen youths at the Svoboda camp was hard.

At night, the children were awakened with a blast from a stun grenade.

Stumbling out of their tents, soldiers in training struggled to hold AK-47s that were, in some cases, almost as tall as they were.

They were required to carry the heavy rifles all day, and one of the girls broke down in tears from exhaustion.