Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Inside a Ukrainian nationalist camp where kids are trained to kill Russian invaders

Politics Inside a Ukrainian nationalist camp where kids are trained to kill Russian invaders

Most children at the "Temper of will" camp run by Ukraine's radical Svoboda party were in their teens, but some were as young as 8 years old.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp practice tactical formations with AK-47 assault riffles. play

Young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp practice tactical formations with AK-47 assault riffles.

(Associated Press)

The campers, some clad in combat fatigues, carefully aim their assault rifles. Their instructor offers advice: Don’t think of your target as a human being.

So when these boys and girls shoot, they will shoot to kill.

Hidden in a forest in western Ukraine, they are at a summer camp called the "Temper of will," which was created by the country's radical nationalist Svoboda party.

The nationalists have been accused of violence and racism, and this summer camp endorses white nationalistic rhetoric against LGBT rights and Muslims.

Nationalists have played a central, volunteer role in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia — and they have maintained links with the government.

Earlier this year, Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sports earmarked 4 million hryvnias (about $150,000) to fund some of the youth camps among the dozens built by the nationalists. The purpose, according to the ministry, is “national patriotic education.”

The "Temper of will" camp has two purposes: to train children to defend their country from Russians and their sympathizers — and to spread nationalist ideology.

Here's what it looks like inside.

Most of the children at the camp were in their teens, but some were as young as 8 years old.

Yuri Chornota Cherkashin, right, gives instructions on how to assemble an AK-47 riffle to young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp in a village near Ternopil, Ukraine. play

Yuri Chornota Cherkashin, right, gives instructions on how to assemble an AK-47 riffle to young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp in a village near Ternopil, Ukraine.

(Associated Press)


Mykhailo, 18, the oldest of the campers, said the training was necessary.

Mykhailo adjusts his AK-47 riffle after bathing in a river during the "Temper of will" summer camp. play

Mykhailo adjusts his AK-47 riffle after bathing in a river during the "Temper of will" summer camp.

(Associated Press)

“Every moment things can go wrong in our country. And one has to be ready for it,” he said. “That’s why I came to this camp. To study how to protect myself and my loved ones.”



“We never aim guns at people,” instructor Yuri “Chornota” Cherkashin told the kids. “But we don’t count separatists, little green men, occupiers from Moscow as human beings, so we can and should aim at them.”

Yuri "Chornota" Cherkashin, head of Sokil (Falcon), the youth wing of the nationalist Svoboda party, sits with his AK-47 rifle at the "Temper of will" summer camp. play

Yuri "Chornota" Cherkashin, head of Sokil (Falcon), the youth wing of the nationalist Svoboda party, sits with his AK-47 rifle at the "Temper of will" summer camp.

(Associated Press)

Cherkashin is a veteran of the fight against pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine; he was wounded in combat and later came to lead Sokil, or Falcon, the youth wing of the Svoboda party.



Cherkashin said it's important to inculcate the nation’s youth with nationalist thought so they can battle President Vladimir Putin’s Russia as well as “challenges that could completely destroy” European civilization.

Mykhailo, 18, center, leads other young participants in the camp as they stand in formation singing nationalist songs. play

Mykhailo, 18, center, leads other young participants in the camp as they stand in formation singing nationalist songs.

(Associated Press)


Among those challenges: LGBT rights, which lecturers denounce as a sign of Western decadence.

Vasily Tarashuk, top, give instructions to young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp during a tactical exercise. play

Vasily Tarashuk, top, give instructions to young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp during a tactical exercise.

(Associated Press)


“You need to be aware of all that,” instructor Ruslan Andreiko said. “All those gender things, all those perversions of modern Bolsheviks who have come to power in Europe and now try to make all those LGBT things like gay pride parades part of the education system.”

play

(Associated Press)


While some youths dozed off during lectures, others paid attention.

Young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp sit inside a tent with their AK-47 riffles as they receive instructions during a tactical exercise. play

Young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp sit inside a tent with their AK-47 riffles as they receive instructions during a tactical exercise.

(Associated Press)


During a break in training, a teenager played a nationalist march on his guitar. It was decorated with a sticker showing white bombs hitting a mosque, under the motto, “White Europe is Our Goal.”

A young participant of the "Temper of will" summer camp plays a guitar decorated with a sticker depicting bombs hitting a mosque, as others sing around a bonfire. play

A young participant of the "Temper of will" summer camp plays a guitar decorated with a sticker depicting bombs hitting a mosque, as others sing around a bonfire.

(Associated Press)


Aside from the lectures — and songs around the campfire — life for the several dozen youths at the Svoboda camp was hard.

Young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp hold a plank position before having dinner. play

Young participants of the "Temper of will" summer camp hold a plank position before having dinner.

(Associated Press)


At night, the children were awakened with a blast from a stun grenade.

Instructor Georgiy Barylenko, left, holds a flashlight as he walks with a participant of the summer camp during a night drill. play

Instructor Georgiy Barylenko, left, holds a flashlight as he walks with a participant of the summer camp during a night drill.

(Associated Press)


Stumbling out of their tents, soldiers in training struggled to hold AK-47s that were, in some cases, almost as tall as they were.

Participants of the camp hold their AK-47 riffles as they receive instructions. play

Participants of the camp hold their AK-47 riffles as they receive instructions.

(Associated Press)


They were required to carry the heavy rifles all day, and one of the girls broke down in tears from exhaustion.

A participant of the camp takes position with her unloaded AK-47 riffle during a night exercise. play

A participant of the camp takes position with her unloaded AK-47 riffle during a night exercise.

(Associated Press)


Top 3

1 African Union An internal memo has unearthed unabated sex abuse at the...bullet
2 Politics Argentina releases first images of the submarine San Juan —...bullet
3 Politics US shuts down portion of Mexico border as groups of...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

mexico migrants tear gas
Politics Trump administration floats claims that tear-gassed women and children were 'human shields'
Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera said he's concerned the US loses its "humanity" in its approach to immigration.
Politics Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera slams use of tear gas against migrants: ‘I am ashamed…These are desperate people’
Paul Manafort
Politics Paul Manafort reportedly met with Julian Assange months before WikiLeaks began dumping hacked emails
Christine Blasey Ford
Politics Christine Blasey Ford says she and her family 'feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal'
X
Advertisement