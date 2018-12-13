Pulse.ng logo
INEC says citizens outside Nigeria will not be able to vote in 2019

Politics Nigeria's electoral body says citizens outside the country will still not be allowed to vote in 2019

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC says IDPs will vote in 2019 general elections play

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

(NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says that there will be no diaspora and out-of-the-country voting for any Nigerian citizen in 2019.

Festus Okoye, the commission's Information and Voters Education Committee stated this in a statement issued on Thursday,  December 13, 2018.

The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that there will be no Diaspora or Out-of-Country for any Nigeria, in accordance with extant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended). Only duly registered Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) within Nigeria will be allowed to vote,”  the statement reads in part.

ALSO READ: This is why Buhari rejected Electoral Amendment Bill

play

 

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive rejected the electoral amendment bill citing certain disruption and confusion in respect to the law ahead of 2019 elections. The president said the amendment should commence after the 2019 general elections, during which he is also seeking re-election.

One of the controversies on the bill is the reordering of the sequence of the 2019 elections, placing the presidential poll last, instead of the governorship and state assemblies, and also the exclusion of the use of card readers during elections.

