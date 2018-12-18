Franklin Cudjoe said President Akufo-Addo must emulate the owners of English club Manchester United for firing Jose Mourinho as manager.

Ghanaians expected President Akufo-Addo to reduce the number ministers when he reshuffled in August 2018.

However, the President added 2 more appointees.

The founding President of think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo to dismiss 15 of his ministers.

His comment comes after English club Manchester United, dismissed Jose Mourinho as manager.

In a Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe said “Nana Addo, see Man U has fired Jose before the end of the year? Fire at least 15 and reduce ministerial numbers from 111 to 80,” Mr Cudjoe stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 18 December 2018, shortly after the announcement of Manchester United’s decision to part ways with Mourinho.

On August 9, 2018, President Akufo-Addo announced his first reshuffle and rather increased the initial number of ministers.

The President added two new ministerial portfolios – Minister of State at the Office of the Vice-President and Minister of State at the Office of the President.

The president has been under criticism for appointing 110 ministers and was expected to use the reshuffle to dismiss some of his ministers but did not do so.