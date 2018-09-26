'I will not be intimidated into withdrawing': Brett Kavanaugh defiant in prepared remarks for blockbuster Senate hearing

news

The Senate Judiciary Committee released prepared remarks from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Christine Blasey Ford's allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Kavanaugh said the allegations against him are "last-minute smears," adding that he will not be "intimidated" into withdrawing his nomination.

He acknowledged that he wasn't "perfect" in high school.

Kavanaugh and Ford are both set to testify on the allegation before the committee on Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released prepared remarks from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh he is set to give at a hearing focused on Christine Blasey Ford's allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Kavanaugh and Ford are both set to testify before the committee on Thursday.

Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in either high school or college.

In his prepared remarks, Kavanaugh said the allegations against him are "last-minute smears," adding that he will not be "intimidated" into withdrawing his nomination.

Kavanaugh conceded he wasn't "perfect" in high school, but claimed he spent most of his time "focused on academics, sports, church, and service" in those days and further denied Ford's accusations.

"I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes," Kavanaugh said, while claiming he's "never sexually assaulted anyone" at any point his life.

Ford, a professor in California, alleges Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her at a party in Montgomery County, Maryland, when they were both in high school. She said Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand when she tried to scream.

Ramirez, who attended Yale University at the same time as Kavanaugh, alleges he shoved his penis in her face at a party in college.

On Wednesday morning, Ramirez's lawyer said she'd be willing to testify on her allegations.

Attorney Michael Avenatti for the past several days claimed to have a client with evidence of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. Swetnick was revealed as the client on Wednesday, and in a sworn declaration claimed Kavanaugh was present at a party where she was gang raped.