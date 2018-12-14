'I don't think there is anybody that believes that': Michael Cohen bashes Trump for claiming he didn't know about illegal pay-offs that landed him in prison

news

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, slammed the president for his claim that he did not direct Cohen to arrange illegal hush-money payments with two women, saying: "I don't think there is anybody that believes that."

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for an array of crimes he committed while employed by Trump, including the payments.

Trump has denied directing Cohen to make the payments, and has also argued that it was incumbent on Cohen to make sure he wasn't breaking the law.

But in the interview Cohen implicated Trump in the payments, which were found to violate campaign finance laws because Cohen said they were intended to help Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen was asked on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday whether the president knew that it was wrong to make the payments to the two women who claimed that they had past affairs with Trump.

"Of course," Cohen said. He said that the purpose of the payments was to "help" Trump "and his campaign."

Cohen said that Trump asked him to direct the payments because he was "very concerned" about how the women speaking about their alleged affairs with Trump would affect the election.

The first of the payments was to the former Playboy model Karen McDougal by AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer.

The second payment was $130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to keep her from discussing what she says was a 2006 affair with Trump.

Trump has denied directing Cohen, and said that it was Cohen’s own fault if he did anything illegal on Trump’s behalf — a defense that legal experts say is rarely successful.

In response to the denial, Cohen said: "I don't think there is anybody that believes that."

"First of all, nothing at the Trump organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump. He directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters."

"He knows the truth. I know the truth. Others know the truth," he said.

"And here is the truth: People of the United States of America, people of the world, don't believe what he is saying. The man doesn't tell the truth. And it is sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds."

Cohen previously said that he broke the law out of "blind loyalty" to the president. He said in court that he had felt it was his "duty" to cover for Trump.

He said on Good Morning America: "I knew what I was doing was wrong."

"I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty," he said. Cohen is due to report to prison on March 6.

Cohen also refuted Trump's accusation that Cohen wanted to "embarrass" the president.