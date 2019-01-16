Jason Spindler, I-DEV CEO and Former Wall Street Investment Banker is dead.

The San Francisco-based company has confirmed that Jason was killed in the Tuesday's afternoon extremist attack in Kenya's capital.

Kenyan authorities have said 14 people were killed and 700 others rescued in the attack.

Spindler was the co-founder and managing director of I-DEV.

The company said in an email that nine others workers in its Nairobi office were safely evacuated.

Somali's Al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility of heinous act.