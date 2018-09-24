Pulse.ng logo
How 'the Forrest Gump of Republican politics' Brett Kavanaugh became the Supreme Court's most pivotal nomination in decades, now embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the US Supreme Court. Here's what you need to know about the conservative judge, who is now embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations that he denies.

Kavanaugh looks on as Trump introduces him as his nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018. play

Kavanaugh looks on as Trump introduces him as his nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the US Supreme Court.
  • Kavanaugh was born and bred in the Washington, DC area and has a long history in conservative circles.
  • His journey to the US Supreme Court has been so star-studded, one senator once called him the "Forrest Gump" of Republican politics.
  • Kavanaugh's nomination seemed like a sure thing, until two women came forward to publicly accuse him of two separate incidents of sexual assault, one in high school and one in college. He has denied the allegations.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh, 53, to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the US Supreme Court.

"There is no one in America more qualified for this position, and no one more deserving," Trump said at the announcement in July, joining the many Republicans who praised the Ivy League-educated veteran of George W. Bush's administration.

But Kavanaugh has a tough confirmation process ahead of him. Republicans' 51-49 hold on the Senate puts Kavanaugh in a precarious spot.

He has so far had to weather stiff resistance from Democratic lawmakers, scores of protesters who disagree with his views on issues including gun and abortion rights, and now multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Christine Blasey Ford, 51, accused a teenaged Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her at a high school party in the early 1980s. Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's, said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her without her consent at a dorm-room party during his freshman 1983-84 school year.

Kavanaugh categorically denied Ford and Ramirez's accounts in separate statements.

Top Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin once called Kavanaugh the "Forrest Gump of Republican politics", because he was present for so many key moments in modern political history.

As Kavanaugh continues his confirmation process, here's a look at how the Washington, DC born-and-bred conservative rose to become the court's most pivotal nomination in decades:

Brett Kavanaugh was born Feb. 12, 1965, in Washington, DC.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: NPR



He attended Georgetown Preparatory School, an all-boys school in Rockville, Maryland. He was staff for the school newspaper, played on the school's varsity football team, and was captain of the basketball team.

He attended Georgetown Preparatory School, an all-boys school in Rockville, Maryland. He was staff for the school newspaper, played on the school's varsity football team, and was captain of the basketball team.

(Screenshot via Google Maps)

Source: Washingtonian



Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, also attended Georgetown Prep and graduated two years before Kavanaugh.

Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, also attended Georgetown Prep and graduated two years before Kavanaugh.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sources: Washingtonian, Business Insider



After Yale University, Kavanaugh attended Yale Law School, which also produced current Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, and Samuel Alito.

After Yale University, Kavanaugh attended Yale Law School, which also produced current Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, and Samuel Alito.

(AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

Source: DC Circuit Court



In 1993, Kavanaugh served as a law clerk to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who he would be replacing if the Senate confirms him.

Kennedy retired from the court in June. play

Kennedy retired from the court in June.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: DC Circuit Court



Before he was a partner at DC law firm Kirkland & Ellis, Kavanaugh was associate counsel on the team led by Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who investigated former President Bill Clinton's extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr faces reporters and photographers on Jan. 22, 1998.

(Ron Edmonds/AP)

Source: DC Circuit Court



As part of Starr's team, Kavanaugh helped draft the report recommending Clinton's impeachment, in which he wrote independent counsel investigations can take "too long," easily become "politicized," and can go beyond their original scope.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh; former White House intern Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton.

(Dennis Cook/AP; The White House/AP)

Source: Business Insider



He also expressed doubt that a president can even be indicted while in office.

Then-District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Brett Kavanaugh attends a news conference with Senate GOP leadership in the Capitol May 22, 2006 in Washington, DC.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Democrats have pointed out that these opinions could prove significant as the special counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the Russia investigation, considers actions Trump has taken that could possibly be considered obstruction of justice.

Robert Mueller.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



After Trump made his announcement, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois spoke out against Kavanaugh's nomination, calling him a "far-right jurist" who "could change the rules in America" because of his expressed opinions on investigating presidents.

Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks at Islamic Foundation in Villa Park, Ill. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Associated Press/Nam Y. Huh)

Source: Chicago Tribune



From 2001 to 2006, Kavanaugh worked under former President George W. Bush as assistant, staff secretary, and senior associate counsel to the president.

George W. Bush reviews his State of the Union speech with Communications Director Dan Bartlett, Staff Secretary Brett Kavanaugh, National Security Adviser Condoleezza Ricein the Oval Office January 20, 2004.

(Eric Draper/White House via Getty Images))

Source: DC Circuit Court



Bush nominated him to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, where he has served since 2006. The Senate confirmed him with a vote of 57 to 36. The chief justice John Roberts, and justices Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg also served on the same court before joining the high court.

Senate Majority Whip Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Kavanaugh, and Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) hold a news conference in the Capitol May 22, 2006.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: The Washington Post



At a 2004 confirmation hearing, Durbin called Kavanaugh "the Zelig or Forrest Gump of Republican politics" because he's been present at so many dramatic events throughout his career.

Forrest Gump appeared in many historical events in the movie of the same name, from Vietnam War protests at the Lincoln Memorial to calling in a tip at the Watergate Hotel.

(Paramount Pictures)

Source: US Government Publishing Office



Kavanaugh helped Bush's team in the high-stakes Supreme Court decision to block the recount of votes in the 2000 presidential election between Bush and Al Gore.

Using a magnifying glass to examine a dimpled chad on a punch card ballot November 24, 2000 during a vote recount in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(Robert King/Newsmakers via Getty)

Source: Associated Press



Kavanaugh also represented then-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in his push for a school voucher program that attempted to get public money to private religious schools, which the Supreme Court eventually ruled was unconstitutional while Kavanaugh was on George W. Bush's staff.

Jeb Bush, former Governor of Florida.

(Reuters/Mike Blake)

Source: Education Week



Kavanaugh was White House staff during and in the several years of aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and has since issued rulings supporting wide-ranging governmental authority to surveillance.

President George W. Bush listens to DC Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh speak, moments after being sworn-in at a Rose Garden ceremony, June 1, 2006.

(Larry Downing/Reuters)

Sources: DC Court of Appeals, The Washington Post, Politico



Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley met when they were both aides for Bush, and their first date was actually the night before the 9/11 attacks. She was present at his swearing-in to the DC Circuit, alongside by former Justice Kennedy.

Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley met when they were both aides for Bush, and their first date was actually the night before the 9/11 attacks. She was present at his swearing-in to the DC Circuit, alongside by former Justice Kennedy.

(Alex Wong/GEtty)

Source: Associated Press



Kavanaugh made headlines last year when he backed the Trump administration's arguments in his dissent to a ruling that allowed an undocumented minor to receive an abortion.

Trump introduces Kavanaugh as his nominee on July 9, 2018.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



During his 2006 confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh said he "would follow Roe v. Wade faithfully and fully. That would be binding precedent of the court."

Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on April 26, 2004, on his nomination to be US circuit judge for the District of Columbia Circuit.

(Dennis Cook/AP)

Source: Politico



During his time on the DC Circuit Court, Kavanaugh taught at Georgetown Law Center, Yale Law School, and Harvard Law School, where he was hired by Justice Elena Kagan, who was then dean of Harvard Law.

During his time on the DC Circuit Court, Kavanaugh taught at Georgetown Law Center, Yale Law School, and Harvard Law School, where he was hired by Justice Elena Kagan, who was then dean of Harvard Law.

(Paul Morigi/Getty)

Source: The New York Times, DC Circuit Court



In 2015, he ran the Boston Marathon in 4:08:36, and in 2010 he ran it in 3:59:45.

In 2015, he ran the Boston Marathon in 4:08:36, and in 2010 he ran it in 3:59:45.

(Dominick Reuter/Reuters)

Source: Boston.com



Kavanaugh tutors and coaches children, volunteers for Catholic charity groups, and attends church in the Washington, DC area, where he lives with his family.

The Kavanaughs have two daughters.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Source: DC Circuit Court



"There is no one in America more qualified for this position, and no one more deserving," Trump said of Kavanaugh at the nomination announcement.

"There is no one in America more qualified for this position, and no one more deserving," Trump said of Kavanaugh at the nomination announcement.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



But Democratic senators immediately voiced their opposition. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said: "I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh's nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less."

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Source: Senate Democrats



Days before his confirmation hearing, Democrats spoke out against a White House decision to withhold 27,000 documents — many from Kavanaugh's time in the Bush administration — citing "constitutional privilege."

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, accompanied by the Senate Democrats, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, after being chosen Senate Minority Leader for the 115th Congress.

(Associated Press/Andrew Harnik)


Schumer called it a "Friday night document massacre" that "has all the makings of a cover up." While the White House had released more than 415,000 pages on Kavanaugh's background, it withheld over 100,000.

Schumer called it a "Friday night document massacre" that "has all the makings of a cover up." While the White House had released more than 415,000 pages on Kavanaugh's background, it withheld over 100,000.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic Judiciary Committee member, said the documents that she's seen raise "some very interesting questions" about Kavanaugh's background, particularly concerning his views on executive power and a president's eligibility to be investigated.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic Judiciary Committee member, said the documents that she's seen raise "some very interesting questions" about Kavanaugh's background, particularly concerning his views on executive power and a president's eligibility to be investigated.

(Screenshot via NBC)

Source: Business Insider



A Gallup poll released hours before Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing was set to start showed a four-point margin in favor of confirmation, which is one of the smallest measured to date.

A Gallup poll released hours before Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing was set to start showed a four-point margin in favor of confirmation, which is one of the smallest measured to date.

(Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Source: Gallup



Republican Ron Johnson, in an interview with ABC's "This Week", dismissed Democrats' concerns as politically motivated.

Republican Ron Johnson, in an interview with ABC's "This Week", dismissed Democrats' concerns as politically motivated.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings started with a bang as Senate Democrats moved to adjourn within seconds of its beginning. Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley denied the request.

Democratic senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris at Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Source: Business Insider



Dozens of protestors continuously interrupted the hearings to voice concerns over Kavanaugh's views on issues including abortion and gun rights.

Dozens of protestors continuously interrupted the hearings to voice concerns over Kavanaugh's views on issues including abortion and gun rights.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



After a week of hearings, a sexual misconduct accusation against Kavanaugh first became publicly known after being detailed in a letter Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent to the FBI without identifying its contents to fellow lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers were split over the weekend and into Monday on how to proceed. Feinstein, a ranking committee Democrat, called for Thursday's hearing to be canceled and Kavanaugh's confirmation delayed.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Kavanaugh flatly denied the allegations in a statement from the White House: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Kavanaugh flatly denied the allegations in a statement from the White House: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Soon after, the accuser spoke to the Washington Post. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her account of an alleged incident in the early 1980s where a "stumbling drunk" Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her.

Soon after, the accuser spoke to the Washington Post. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her account of an alleged incident in the early 1980s where a "stumbling drunk" Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor, said through her lawyer Debra Katz that she would testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and "do whatever it takes to get her story forth."

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor, said through her lawyer Debra Katz that she would testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and "do whatever it takes to get her story forth."

(Screenshot via CNN)

Sources: Business Insider, CNN



At first, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said Ford "should not be insulted and she should not be ignored," and while Trump said he felt "terribly" for Kavanaugh, he hoped Ford would "come forward, state her case."

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

(Screenshot via Fox)

Source: Business Insider



Kavanaugh doubled down on his denial after the Post's report, saying he was willing to testify against this "false allegation."

Statement from Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

(via White House press pool)

Source: Business Insider



Then on Friday, Trump blamed Ford for not going to the FBI with the allegations when she was in high school, and said Kavanaugh was "under assault by radical left wing politicians."

President Donald Trump on expressed skepticism over sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



Over the weekend, Ford and Kavanaugh reached an agreement with the Senate Judiciary Committee to both testify on Thursday, September 27.

Christine Blasey Ford; Brett Kavanaugh.

(Research Gate/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



On Sunday, a week after Ford went public, The New Yorker published an article detailing an allegation from Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's who said he exposed himself to her at a dorm-room party during his freshman 1983-84 school year.

The Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Source: Business Insider



In response to Ramirez's allegations, Kavanaugh released a letter calling the accusation "a smear, plain and simple," and vowed to fight back "against these last-minute allegations."

In response to Ramirez's allegations, Kavanaugh released a letter calling the accusation "a smear, plain and simple," and vowed to fight back "against these last-minute allegations."

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Source: Business Insider



Attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted Sunday that he has evidence that Kavanaugh and others would target women at house parties in the early 1980s with alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them." He has not yet provided public evidence for that allegation.

Attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted Sunday that he has evidence that Kavanaugh and others would target women at house parties in the early 1980s with alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them." He has not yet provided public evidence for that allegation.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Source: Business Insider



A spokesperson for Grassley told CNBC members were eager to receive the evidence from Avenatti, who promised his client would go public in the next 48 hours.

A spokesperson for Grassley told CNBC members were eager to receive the evidence from Avenatti, who promised his client would go public in the next 48 hours.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: CNBC



Lawmakers were split over the weekend and into Monday on how to proceed. Feinstein, a ranking committee Democrat, called for Thursday's hearing to be canceled and Kavanaugh's confirmation delayed.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Amid the flood of allegations, the Trump Administration has repeatedly defended Kavanaugh, with Trump calling him a "fantastic man" and Conway painting the allegations as "a vast left-wing conspiracy."

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway listens as President Donald Trump meets with county sheriffs at the White House on February 7, 2017.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Source: Business Insider



With their 51-49 hold on the Senate, Republicans can't afford to lose any votes. Democrats are pushing hard to block Kavanaugh's nomination, and all eyes will be on the Senate this week to see how lawmakers decide to proceed on his confirmation.

With their 51-49 hold on the Senate, Republicans can't afford to lose any votes. Democrats are pushing hard to block Kavanaugh's nomination, and all eyes will be on the Senate this week to see how lawmakers decide to proceed on his confirmation.

(Wikipedia; Chip Somodevilla/Getty; Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



