How 'the Forrest Gump of Republican politics' Brett Kavanaugh became the Supreme Court's most pivotal nomination in decades, now embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the US Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was born and bred in the Washington, DC area and has a long history in conservative circles.

His journey to the US Supreme Court has been so star-studded, one senator once called him the "Forrest Gump" of Republican politics.

Kavanaugh's nomination seemed like a sure thing, until two women came forward to publicly accuse him of two separate incidents of sexual assault, one in high school and one in college. He has denied the allegations.

"There is no one in America more qualified for this position, and no one more deserving," Trump said at the announcement in July, joining the many Republicans who praised the Ivy League-educated veteran of George W. Bush's administration.

But Kavanaugh has a tough confirmation process ahead of him. Republicans' 51-49 hold on the Senate puts Kavanaugh in a precarious spot.

He has so far had to weather stiff resistance from Democratic lawmakers, scores of protesters who disagree with his views on issues including gun and abortion rights, and now multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Christine Blasey Ford, 51, accused a teenaged Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her at a high school party in the early 1980s. Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's, said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her without her consent at a dorm-room party during his freshman 1983-84 school year.

Kavanaugh categorically denied Ford and Ramirez's accounts in separate statements.

Top Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin once called Kavanaugh the "Forrest Gump of Republican politics", because he was present for so many key moments in modern political history.

As Kavanaugh continues his confirmation process, here's a look at how the Washington, DC born-and-bred conservative rose to become the court's most pivotal nomination in decades:

Brett Kavanaugh was born Feb. 12, 1965, in Washington, DC.

He attended Georgetown Preparatory School, an all-boys school in Rockville, Maryland. He was staff for the school newspaper, played on the school's varsity football team, and was captain of the basketball team.

Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, also attended Georgetown Prep and graduated two years before Kavanaugh.

After Yale University, Kavanaugh attended Yale Law School, which also produced current Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, and Samuel Alito.

In 1993, Kavanaugh served as a law clerk to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who he would be replacing if the Senate confirms him.

Before he was a partner at DC law firm Kirkland & Ellis, Kavanaugh was associate counsel on the team led by Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who investigated former President Bill Clinton's extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

As part of Starr's team, Kavanaugh helped draft the report recommending Clinton's impeachment, in which he wrote independent counsel investigations can take "too long," easily become "politicized," and can go beyond their original scope.

He also expressed doubt that a president can even be indicted while in office.

Democrats have pointed out that these opinions could prove significant as the special counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the Russia investigation, considers actions Trump has taken that could possibly be considered obstruction of justice.

After Trump made his announcement, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois spoke out against Kavanaugh's nomination, calling him a "far-right jurist" who "could change the rules in America" because of his expressed opinions on investigating presidents.

From 2001 to 2006, Kavanaugh worked under former President George W. Bush as assistant, staff secretary, and senior associate counsel to the president.

Bush nominated him to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, where he has served since 2006. The Senate confirmed him with a vote of 57 to 36. The chief justice John Roberts, and justices Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg also served on the same court before joining the high court.

At a 2004 confirmation hearing, Durbin called Kavanaugh "the Zelig or Forrest Gump of Republican politics" because he's been present at so many dramatic events throughout his career.

Kavanaugh helped Bush's team in the high-stakes Supreme Court decision to block the recount of votes in the 2000 presidential election between Bush and Al Gore.

Kavanaugh also represented then-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in his push for a school voucher program that attempted to get public money to private religious schools, which the Supreme Court eventually ruled was unconstitutional while Kavanaugh was on George W. Bush's staff.

Kavanaugh was White House staff during and in the several years of aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and has since issued rulings supporting wide-ranging governmental authority to surveillance.

Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley met when they were both aides for Bush, and their first date was actually the night before the 9/11 attacks. She was present at his swearing-in to the DC Circuit, alongside by former Justice Kennedy.

Kavanaugh made headlines last year when he backed the Trump administration's arguments in his dissent to a ruling that allowed an undocumented minor to receive an abortion.

During his 2006 confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh said he "would follow Roe v. Wade faithfully and fully. That would be binding precedent of the court."

During his time on the DC Circuit Court, Kavanaugh taught at Georgetown Law Center, Yale Law School, and Harvard Law School, where he was hired by Justice Elena Kagan, who was then dean of Harvard Law.

In 2015, he ran the Boston Marathon in 4:08:36, and in 2010 he ran it in 3:59:45.

Kavanaugh tutors and coaches children, volunteers for Catholic charity groups, and attends church in the Washington, DC area, where he lives with his family.

"There is no one in America more qualified for this position, and no one more deserving," Trump said of Kavanaugh at the nomination announcement.

But Democratic senators immediately voiced their opposition. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said: "I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh's nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less."

Days before his confirmation hearing, Democrats spoke out against a White House decision to withhold 27,000 documents — many from Kavanaugh's time in the Bush administration — citing "constitutional privilege."

Schumer called it a "Friday night document massacre" that "has all the makings of a cover up." While the White House had released more than 415,000 pages on Kavanaugh's background, it withheld over 100,000.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic Judiciary Committee member, said the documents that she's seen raise "some very interesting questions" about Kavanaugh's background, particularly concerning his views on executive power and a president's eligibility to be investigated.

A Gallup poll released hours before Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing was set to start showed a four-point margin in favor of confirmation, which is one of the smallest measured to date.

Republican Ron Johnson, in an interview with ABC's "This Week", dismissed Democrats' concerns as politically motivated.

Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings started with a bang as Senate Democrats moved to adjourn within seconds of its beginning. Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley denied the request.

Dozens of protestors continuously interrupted the hearings to voice concerns over Kavanaugh's views on issues including abortion and gun rights.

After a week of hearings, a sexual misconduct accusation against Kavanaugh first became publicly known after being detailed in a letter Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent to the FBI without identifying its contents to fellow lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh flatly denied the allegations in a statement from the White House: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Soon after, the accuser spoke to the Washington Post. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her account of an alleged incident in the early 1980s where a "stumbling drunk" Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her.

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor, said through her lawyer Debra Katz that she would testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and "do whatever it takes to get her story forth."

At first, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said Ford "should not be insulted and she should not be ignored," and while Trump said he felt "terribly" for Kavanaugh, he hoped Ford would "come forward, state her case."

Kavanaugh doubled down on his denial after the Post's report, saying he was willing to testify against this "false allegation."

Then on Friday, Trump blamed Ford for not going to the FBI with the allegations when she was in high school, and said Kavanaugh was "under assault by radical left wing politicians."

Over the weekend, Ford and Kavanaugh reached an agreement with the Senate Judiciary Committee to both testify on Thursday, September 27.

On Sunday, a week after Ford went public, The New Yorker published an article detailing an allegation from Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's who said he exposed himself to her at a dorm-room party during his freshman 1983-84 school year.

In response to Ramirez's allegations, Kavanaugh released a letter calling the accusation "a smear, plain and simple," and vowed to fight back "against these last-minute allegations."

Attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted Sunday that he has evidence that Kavanaugh and others would target women at house parties in the early 1980s with alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them." He has not yet provided public evidence for that allegation.

A spokesperson for Grassley told CNBC members were eager to receive the evidence from Avenatti, who promised his client would go public in the next 48 hours.

Lawmakers were split over the weekend and into Monday on how to proceed. Feinstein, a ranking committee Democrat, called for Thursday's hearing to be canceled and Kavanaugh's confirmation delayed.

Amid the flood of allegations, the Trump Administration has repeatedly defended Kavanaugh, with Trump calling him a "fantastic man" and Conway painting the allegations as "a vast left-wing conspiracy."

With their 51-49 hold on the Senate, Republicans can't afford to lose any votes. Democrats are pushing hard to block Kavanaugh's nomination, and all eyes will be on the Senate this week to see how lawmakers decide to proceed on his confirmation.

