On 12th December 2019, Kenyans were over the moon after the country’s flag was raised high atop the tallest and one of the most iconic towers in the world.

The Kenyan flag was beamed live onto the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in United Arabs Emirates.

Photos and videos of the 2,716.5 feet mall with more than 160 stories bedecked with the Kenyan flag made rounds causing excitement among Kenyans on social media.

The display was timed to coincide with Kenya’s Jamhuri Day, which President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in marking at Nyayo National Stadium.

Its now emerging that the feat didn’t come cheap and Kenya forked quite a tidy sum to pull off the stunt.

President Uhuru Kenyatta leading Kenyans in marking the country’s 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium.

According to the marketing agency which manages the lighting displays,” Arab Business, vary depending on the day of the week, time of day and duration that an advertiser seeks.

”The cost to place a promotional advert or message on the façade of the Burj Khalifa starts from AED250,000 (Ksh 6.9 million) for a single three minute display,” Arab Business reports.

Burj khalifa bedecked with the Kenyan flag. (twitter)

It costs AED 250,000 (Ksh 6.9 million) on a weekday from 8pm to 10pm with the cost rising to AED 350,000 (Ksh. 9.6million) on a weekend within the same two-hour period.

To get two to three minute impressions on a weekday, you will need to cough AED 500,000 (Ksh. 13.8million). To get a five-minute display on a weekday from 7pm to midnight will set you back AED 1 million (Ksh. 27.6million).

Brand Kenya however refuted the claims that Kenya had to pay for the display.