How Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein became one of the most-watched officials in Washington

news
Speculation swirled Monday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would soon be fired or resign.
After the White House confirmed Rosenstein was safe for now, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced he and President Donald Trump would meet on Thursday, leaving intelligence officials temporarily relieved.
But the justice department head's future is still uncertain.
On Friday, The New York Times reported that Rosenstein had discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office and wearing a wire to record their conversations. Rosenstein has disputed the report, but it is said to have pushed Trump to weigh firing Rosenstein.
Rosenstein's authority over the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 US election has made his fate a top concern for lawmakers and officials.
Here's how the "poster child for the professional, competent, ethical, and fair-minded prosecutor" became one of the most-watched officials in Washington:
Rod Jay Rosenstein was born on January 13, 1965, in Philadelphia.
play
Rod Rosenstein in 2005. (Matt Houston/AP)
He earned an economics degree in 1986 from the University of Pennsylvania, where Trump graduated from the Wharton School 20 years earlier. In 1989, Rosenstein graduated from Harvard Law School.
play
He earned an economics degree in 1986 from the University of Pennsylvania, where Trump graduated from the Wharton School 20 years earlier. In 1989, Rosenstein graduated from Harvard Law School. (Beth J. Harpaz/AP)
Source: US News and World Report
After clerking with the DC Court of Appeals, Kenneth Starr recruited Rosenstein to investigate former President Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Whitewater Development Corporation business in Arkansas.
play
Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr faces reporters and photographers outside his office on Jan. 22, 1998. (Ron Edmonds/AP)
Source: Department of Justice
"I would have trusted him with anything," Philip B. Heymann, the Clinton administration's deputy attorney general, said of Rosenstein to the Washington Post.
play
"I would have trusted him with anything," Philip B. Heymann, the Clinton administration's deputy attorney general, said of Rosenstein to the Washington Post. (Steve Ruark/AP)
Source: Washington Post
Former President George W. Bush appointed Rosenstein as US attorney for Maryland in 2005, where he earned a reputation as the "poster child for the professional, competent, ethical, and fair-minded prosecutor."
play
Former President George W. Bush appointed Rosenstein as US attorney for Maryland in 2005, where he earned a reputation as the "poster child for the professional, competent, ethical, and fair-minded prosecutor." (Alex Brandon)
In his 12 years as Maryland's top prosecutor, Rosenstein dealt with crackdowns on gang activity and political corruption.
play
Rod J. Rosenstein speaks about a federal grand jury's indictment of 39 individuals and one business in alleged international money laundering and bribery schemes Sept. 20, 2007 in Baltimore. (Steve Ruark/AP)
Source: The Baltimore Sun
Rosenstein became the 37th Deputy Attorney General when he was sworn in April 26, 2017 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after a 94-6 Senate vote.
play
Rosenstein, arrives on Capitol Hill March 7, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Source: Department of Justice, Congress
His wife, Lisa Barsoomian, is a former Assistant US attorney. The couple have two daughters, Julia and Allison.
play
Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein departs the Supreme Court with his family on April 23, 2018, after arguing his first case before the court. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Upon confirmation to a third administration, Rosenstein became the longest-serving US attorney in history.
play
Rod Rosenstein. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Source: CNN
But before the Trump administration, Rosenstein had remained largely out of the spotlight.
play
President Donald Trump seems to developed a more positive view of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
As the No. 2 official in the Justice Department, Rosenstein has authority over day-to-day operations and oversight of law enforcement agencies such as the FBI.
play
As the No. 2 official in the Justice Department, Rosenstein has authority over day-to-day operations and oversight of law enforcement agencies such as the FBI. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Source: Associated Press
But when Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March 2017, Rosenstein began overseeing the probe.
play
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, listen to remarks during a Religious Liberty Summit at the Department of Justice on July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Source: Business Insider
Rosenstein appointed the special counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017 to take over the Russia investigation, including "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump."
play
Robert Mueller. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Sources: Business Insider, DOJ
Justice Department rules dictate Mueller's team consults Rosenstein on new evidence that may fall outside the investigation's original parameters. Rosenstein then decides to reassign the case or allows Mueller to proceed.
play
Justice Department rules dictate Mueller's team consults Rosenstein on new evidence that may fall outside the investigation's original parameters. Rosenstein then decides to reassign the case or allows Mueller to proceed. (Alex Wong/Getty)
Source: Fox News
In the fallout from Trump firing FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, the White House cited a memo Rosenstein wrote that was critical of Comey's leadership handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails.
play
Former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite)
Source: Business Insider
Lawmakers were suddenly concerned with Rosenstein's priorities. Top Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for Rosenstein to recuse himself after she said the memo read more like a "political document" than "meaningful analysis."
play
Lawmakers were suddenly concerned with Rosenstein's priorities. Top Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for Rosenstein to recuse himself after she said the memo read more like a "political document" than "meaningful analysis." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
Rosenstein later told lawmakers he stood by the memo, which he said was neither "a finding of official misconduct" nor "a statement of reasons to justify a for-cause termination." Rosenstein also said he wasn't part of a "secret plan" to fire Mueller.
play
Rosenstein later told lawmakers he stood by the memo, which he said was neither "a finding of official misconduct" nor "a statement of reasons to justify a for-cause termination." Rosenstein also said he wasn't part of a "secret plan" to fire Mueller. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Source: Business Insider
Aside from the memo, politicians from both parties questioned the timing of Comey's dismissal, which resembled Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre," and caused some to suggest Trump was trying to interfere with the Russia probe, making Rosenstein's position even more critical.
play
Aside from the memo, politicians from both parties questioned the timing of Comey's dismissal, which resembled Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre," and caused some to suggest Trump was trying to interfere with the Russia probe, making Rosenstein's position even more critical. (Thomson Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
Rumors that Trump may fire Rosenstein started swirling in April 2018 after the DAG greenlit an FBI raid on the property of Michael Cohen. Trump's longtime lawyer pleading guilty and cooperating with prosecutors marked a major concern for Trump and victory for the investigation.
play
Rumors that Trump may fire Rosenstein started swirling in April 2018 after the DAG greenlit an FBI raid on the property of Michael Cohen. Trump's longtime lawyer pleading guilty and cooperating with prosecutors marked a major concern for Trump and victory for the investigation. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Source: The New York Times
As Mueller's investigation continued, Trump reportedly weighed firing Rosenstein multiple times, even tweeting in April to label him as "conflicted" because of the Comey memo.
play
Donald Trump. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
Source: Twitter
Tensions flared again after The New York Times reported September 21 that Rosenstein had discussed wearing a wire around Trump and advocated invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.
play
Tensions flared again after The New York Times reported September 21 that Rosenstein had discussed wearing a wire around Trump and advocated invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. (Andrew Burton/Getty)
Source: The New York Times
Rosenstein vehemently denied the allegations in the article, and subsequent news reports also called some of its details into question. Trump was reportedly conflicted on a decisive response.
play
Rosenstein vehemently denied the allegations in the article, and subsequent news reports also called some of its details into question. Trump was reportedly conflicted on a decisive response. (Evan Vucci/AP)
All eyes were on the White House Monday as Rosenstein arrived for what many thought would be a dismissal, but Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said were regular meetings. Sanders also announced Rosenstein and Trump would meet one-on-one Thursday.
play
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after a roundtable on immigration policy at Morrelly Homeland Security Center on May 23, 2018, in Bethpage, N.Y. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Source: Business Insider
Intelligence officials breathed a sigh of relief once the White House confirmed Rosenstein was safe for now, with one former prosecutor saying "He is the only person, the one buffer, protecting Mueller."
play
Intelligence officials breathed a sigh of relief once the White House confirmed Rosenstein was safe for now, with one former prosecutor saying "He is the only person, the one buffer, protecting Mueller." (Thomson Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
But many in Washington are still watching to see if Trump will fire Rosenstein or if he will resign. His job in the Trump administration doesn't look secure quite yet.
play
Rod Rosenstein. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)