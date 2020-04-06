According to him, he announced the imposition of strict restrictions to movement and asked that residents of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts to stay at home for two weeks, to stave off this pandemic.

He further briefed the nation on various steps taken by the government to permanently fight the virus, noting that “As a result, residents of these two areas had to make significant adjustments to our way of life, with the ultimate goal being to protect permanently our continued existence on this land.”

Here are some highlights from the President’s 5th address on the coronavirus (COVID 19):

1. President grateful to all Frontline workers especially Health Workers

2. He showed appreciation to security forces for enforcing the lockdown.

3. Steps that are being taken to investigate the excesses by the security forces.

4. Condemned false videos being circulated.

5. Government working to achieve its main 5 objectives.

6. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 214

7. The week ahead critical. Over 5,000 contacts traced results to be released.

8. Ghanaians urged to continue to be patient as the government works to contain the spread of COVID-19.

9. Special thanks to all involved in testing for COVID-19.

10. More than GH¢8 million realized from donations.

11. Government is working with other faith-based organisation to provide food for about 400,000.

12. Government to absorb water bills for the next 3-Months.

13. More PPEs, hand Sanitizers etc to be distributed to all district hospitals.

14. More local production of PPEs.

15. All health workers will not pay taxes on emoluments for the next 3 month.

16. 50% basic salary as allowance to all Frontline health workers.

17. Clean up in Greater Accra and Kumasi and will be enforced by the security forces.

18. Ayalolo buses to convey health workers for free