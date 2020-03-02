According to him, he has received various death threats after assuming office. This has, hence, put his life was in danger.

Cassama said this in a press statement he issued.

He said, “Given the death threats against me and my bodyguards, I have decided to give up the role of interim president for which I was nominated, to avoid a bloodbath in Guinea-Bissau.”

Adding that “I fear for my physical integrity,” he said in a press statement adding that “My life and that of my family is in danger. I have no security.”

Background

Cassama’s party lost last year’s presidential run-off but has been challenging the election results in court.

Although he didn’t stand for the election, his party appointed him interim president moments after the winning candidate in the election, Umaro Sissoco Embalo swore himself into power.

PAIGC has dominated politics in Guinea Bissau since independence from Portugal in 1974. It appointed parliamentary leader Cipriano Cassamá, as president to level things up.

This resulted in Guinea Bissau having two presidents and two prime ministers. But Cassamá says he is letting go the position due to death threats.