Here's what you missed this weekend: Zinke out, HQ Trivia founder found dead, and Pete Davidson's disturbing posts

It's the end of the year, and the days are getting shorter and darker, but that doesn't mean there's less news.

This weekend, it was announced that another top Trump official will make his departure ahead of this week's funding showdown, "SNL" star Pete Davidson shocked fans with a disturbing Instagram post, and the tech world was rocked by the death of HQ Trivia cofounder Colin Kroll.

Sunday show appearances addressed Obamacare ruling and Trump's legal troubles

Democratic lawmakers hit back against a federal judge's ruling in favor of 19 states that argued several key provisions of the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," are unconstitutional.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer condemned the "awful" ruling and vowed congressional action as soon as possible for an "intervention."

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, may have pursued discussions about a possible Trump Tower Moscow development up to November 2016, six months later than Cohen previously testified.

hush-money payments meant to silence two women who said they had affairs with Trump during his 2016 campaign were " not a crime. Giuliani also said that

The cofounder of HQ Trivia and Vine has died at the age of 34

Colin Kroll, the cofounder of HQ Trivia and Vine, has died at the age of 34.

Kroll was reportedly found dead in his Manhattan apartment on Saturday night. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, with TMZ reporting he died from an accidental overdose, though that remains unverified.

The tech community mourned his passing online.

Kroll helped create two of the most viral apps of the last decade after getting his start at Yahoo and travel site JetSetter. Take a look at the rest of his career.

A concerning post from Pete Davidson sent drama swirling around "Saturday Night Live"

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson deleted his verified Instagram account on Saturday, minutes after making a disturbing post where he wrote in part, "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore ."

Actor and Journalist Jon Cryer wrote that he'd confirmed that Davidson was safe at the set of "SNL" after making the post, writing on Twitter: "Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for."

Davidson made a brief appearance on Saturday night's episode to introduce a musical performance by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

