Here's what you missed this weekend: Trump honored Bush Sr., Comey agreed to testify, and deGrasse Tyson addressed misconduct allegations

The news of George H.W. Bush's passing Friday largely framed the weekend, with funeral plans and official ceremonies being announced.

Foreign leaders met at the G20, whose news was more spectacle than substance.

Neil deGrasse Tyson took to Facebook to responded to sexual misconduct allegations, which he mostly denied.

This weekend (Dec. 2 and Dec 3.) largely stood under the shadow of the news that former President George H.W. Bush had passed away Friday evening. The details of his death, the funeral preparations, responses from world leaders, and the effect on Washington largely overshadowed the other news that was made on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's everything you might have missed.