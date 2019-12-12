On the 12th of December, 1963; Kenya become an Independent State.

President Kenyatta led Kenya’s 56th Jamhuri day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, the Rt. Hon. Mia Mottley, graced the occasion.

On Thursday President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in marking the country’s 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

On the 12th Day of December, 1963; Kenyans witnessed the birth of an Independent State; a culmination of decades of the Struggle for Independence. The flag of the Kenyan Republic was hoisted for the very first time on that day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta leading Kenyans in marking the country’s 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day national celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium, President Kenyatta said the country will forever be grateful to its independence-era heroes for delivering a free Kenya and restoring our ability to govern ourselves and determine our own destiny.

“And so today, as we celebrate our sovereignty, we honour those who gave their lives so that we could be free; those who fought in the forests, valleys, mountain-tops and plains; those who stood their ground in the LEGCO and refused to be compromised with the promises of a half-baked and empty Independence; those who guarded the young Kenya against adversaries; and those in modern times, who stand at borders, in our streets, in public offices, at home and abroad; defending and advancing our sovereignty and national interests.” He said while reading part of his nation address.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, the Rt. Hon. Mia Mottley, graced the occasion.

A number of high profile figures and socialites also attended the national event. Here is what a few of them had to say about this year’s 56th Jamhuri day.