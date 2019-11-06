According to the party, these relatives and cronies are fifty-one (51) in number.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said this at a press conference the party held on Tuesday, October 5, 2019.

According to him, the listed 51 names of relatives and cronies pointed to a “classic and unprecedented” nepotism within the Akufo-Addo government.

He referred to Nana Akufo-Addo’s vow to eschew nepotism and cronyism, a pledge which he made in January 2016 ahead of the general elections.

“I will not operate a family and friends’ government”, he quoted the then NPP Presidential candidate.

The NDC listed relatives of the President, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and relatives of the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

The NDC National Communications Officer described the level of nepotism as amounting to “total state capture.”

Here’s the list of the 51 relatives and cronies to the Akufo-Addo government, according to the NDC

