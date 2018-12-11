Pulse.ng logo
Here's a map showing how Trump's approval ratings in each state have changed since he took office

Polling firm Morning Consult releases monthly approval ratings for President Donald Trump in each state.

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Nearly two years after taking office, President Donald Trump has gotten less popular in each state and Washington, DC.

Polling firm Morning Consult releases monthly approval ratings for Trump from each state. In January 2017, the month Trump was sworn in to office, he was broadly popular across a wide geographic area. Trump had a negative net approval rating — the difference in the share of the population approving of his performance minus the percentage disapproving — in only six states and Washington, DC.

Unsurprisingly, some of Trump's highest approval ratings came from stalwart Republican states in the interior of the country and the Southeast, while his lowest net approval came from liberal bastions on the West Coast and Northeast, along with the crucial upper Midwestern swing states.

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Morning Consult)

By November 2018, the most recent month of polling reported by Morning Consult, Trump's net approval rating had fallen in every state and DC, ranging from mere four percentage-point declines in South Dakota and Wyoming to a massive 33 percentage-point collapse in New Mexico. More people disapproved than approved of Trump in 25 states and DC.

Read more: Most conservatives are OK with Trump pursuing a Trump Tower Moscow deal during election

Trump's approval rating is underwater in all the states won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, often by double-digit margins. Notably, Trump also has a net negative approval rating in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — as well as Iowa and Arizona.

Trump's support remains reasonably strong in more reliably conservative parts of the country, such as Appalachia, the Deep South, and parts of the interior mountain states, including Wyoming, where Trump enjoys his highest net approval rating.

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Morning Consult)

