Dr Thabane makes history as the first Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho to undertake a state visit to Kenya.

President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted a state banquet in honour of the visiting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Lesotho leader said the main aim of his state visit to Kenya was to rekindle the spirit of friendship that has existed between the two countries and their people for many years.

On Monday, Prime Minister Hon. Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane, touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for a three-day state visit to Kenya.

Dr Thabane makes history as the first Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho to undertake a state visit to Kenya, although the two countries enjoy long and cordial relations that date back to pre-independence days.

Lesotho’s Prime Minister Hon. Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

On Tuesday morning, he was formally received by his host President Kenyatta at a colourful ceremony that included a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Army and a 19-gun salute.

The elaborate state reception ceremonies were followed by a private meeting between the two leaders before they led their respective delegations in bilateral talks that culminated in the signing of the agreements.

The Two heads of state agreed to established a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), a Memorandum of Understanding for Bilateral consultations as well as a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Sports.

The Agreement on the establishment of a JCC will enable the two countries to identify and explore areas of cooperation while the MOU on sports will provide an opportunity for development of sports as an economic activity.

The agreement on Bilateral Consultations will pave the way for the two countries to hold consultations on both bilateral and multilateral matters affecting the two countries at regional, continental and global levels.

Addressing the press after the bilateral talks, President Kenyatta commended the signing of the three agreements, saying it marked the beginning of a new chapter of bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Lesotho.

“I look forward to the successful implementation of the outcomes of our deliberations and I wish to once again reiterate Kenya’s steadfast commitment to continue working with the Kingdom of Lesotho to foster economic development and shared prosperity for the citizens of our two countries,” President Kenyatta said.

Lesotho’s Prime Minister Hon. Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

President Kenyatta added that he looked forward to further support from Prime Minister Thabane and through him that of other members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in campaigning for Kenya’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in the election slated for June next year.

On his hand, Prime Minister Thabane applauded President Kenyatta’s leadership, saying he looked forward to enhanced ties between the East African nation and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

“I know you to be a good man and I encourage you to continue to be a good man. I know you to be a generous person and I encourage you to continue to be a generous person. I know you to be my friend and I want you to continue to be my friend,” the Prime Minister told President Kenyatta.

During the three-day State visit in the country, Prime Minister Thabane will lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi as well as visit the United Nations complex in Gigiri among other engagements.