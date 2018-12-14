news

President Donald Trump's presidency has announced the launch of new strategy “Prosper Africa” initiative, in a bid to counter China and Russia influence on the continent.

The initiative will provide aid to African countries without discrimination and direct focus on priorities such as job creation, trade and countering terrorism.

Here are the key highlights of the Trump administration’s foreign policy statement:

1. The “Prosper Africa” initiative will support open markets for American businesses, grow Africa’s middle class, promote youth employment opportunities, and improve the business climate.

2. Supporting economic growth and development in Africa delivers mutual benefits to the United States and African partners.

3. The President will use the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to promote deeper trade ties and fair trade with sub-Saharan African states.

4. America will encourage African leaders to choose sustainable foreign investments that help states become self-reliant, unlike those offered by China that impose undue costs.

5. The United States will continue to help our African allies build security forces to counter these threats and strengthen the rule of law and support African ownership of responses to regional security threats.

6. The Administration will support effective United Nations peacekeeping operations while seeking to reconfigure or end operations that do not meet their goals or facilitate lasting peace.

7. The Trump Administration will review and realign United States foreign-assistance programs to ensure efforts are effective.

8. Foreign assistance from the United States will concentrate on states that promote democratic ideals, support fiscal transparency, and undertake economic reforms and out priorities that will advance sustainability and self-reliance in certain African states.

9. The Trump Administration will not spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars to subsidise corrupt leaders and violators of human rights.