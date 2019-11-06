On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect Parliamentarians and President.

Each party that will contest is expected to present a manifesto which will influence electorates to vote for them.

The NDC has started developing its manifesto and want the public to contribute.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the public to make inputs in the drafting of the party’s manifesto for the 2020 general elections.

According to the NDC, this is to allow the public to participate in the drafting of the manifesto.

In a statement issued by the 2020 Manifesto Committee of the party said they are inviting the submissions of memoranda to ensure that the party creates what it calls a “Peoples Manifesto”. This manifesto is expected to speak to the direct needs and concerns of the citizen.

The statement signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, in charge of Operations, Peter Boamah Otokunor said: “the objective is to develop a Grassroots Manifesto driven by the need to give meaning to our Social Democratic principles of inclusivity and mass participation in the pursuit of growth and development of our country.”

Aside from the individuals that are expected to contribute to the ‘Peoples manifesto’ the NDC looks to receive contributions from Civil Society Organizations, Trade Unions, Associations and other identifiable groups in the country.

Individuals or groups that want to make inputs must make sure their submissions are brief and concise, and should not be more than four A4 (4) pages.

All entries must be sent to the Office of the General Secretary through the Deputy General Secretary (Operations) or emailed on or before Saturday, December 7, 2019.

The party head office has also directed all Constituency and Regional Secretariats “to coordinate the preparation of local draft manifestos at the Constituency level to address the peculiar needs of the masses in the various constituencies and submit same to the 2020 Manifesto Committee through the General Secretary’s Office on or before December 7, 2019.”