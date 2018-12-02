Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here is the life and legacy of former President George H.W. Bush in photos

Politics Here is the life and legacy of former President George H.W. Bush in photos

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, leaves a lasting legacy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
George H.W. Bush in Texas, 1964. play

George H.W. Bush in Texas, 1964.

(Ed Kolenovsky/AP)

  • The 41st president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, died on November 30 at the age of 94.
  • His presidency was just one period of his career in the military and politics.
  • Barbara, his wife of 73 years, died just eight months before his death and accompanied him each step of the way.
  • Here's the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush.

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died at the age of 94.

Bush leaves behind a legacy not just as a president, but as a loving father and husband throughout a political career that spanned decades.

"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for," former President and son George W. Bush said in a statement.

Here's the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush in photos:

George H.W. Bush was born in Milton, Massachusetts, in 1924. He was the second child out of five others.

George H.W. Bush was born in Milton, Massachusetts, in 1924. He was the second child out of five others. play

George H.W. Bush was born in Milton, Massachusetts, in 1924. He was the second child out of five others.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: USA Today



He grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

Bush in 1939. play

Bush in 1939.

(AP)

Source: AP



On June 12, 1942, Bush enlisted in the US Navy as a pilot in World War II.

On June 12, 1942, Bush enlisted in the US Navy as a pilot in World War II. play

On June 12, 1942, Bush enlisted in the US Navy as a pilot in World War II.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: USA Today



He became the nation's youngest commissioned pilot at the time at 18-years-old.

He became the nation's youngest commissioned pilot at the time at 18-years-old. play

He became the nation's youngest commissioned pilot at the time at 18-years-old.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: History



During one of his 58 missions, his plane was shot down by Japanese forces. He remained in the aircraft and successfully hit his target before parachuting out. He was eventually rescued by a US submarine.

A U.S. submarine, though not the one involved in Bush's rescue. play

A U.S. submarine, though not the one involved in Bush's rescue.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Read more about how Bush was rescued here.

Source: History



He served in the Navy until 1945, the same year he married Barbara Pierce.

He served in the Navy until 1945, the same year he married Barbara Pierce. play

He served in the Navy until 1945, the same year he married Barbara Pierce.

(AP)

Source: USA Today



Barbara later told her granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, "I could hardly breathe, I thought he was so beautiful."

Barbara later told her granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, "I could hardly breathe, I thought he was so beautiful." play

Barbara later told her granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, "I could hardly breathe, I thought he was so beautiful."

(Ed Kolenovsky/AP)

Source: Today



Their marriage, the longest in presidential history, spanned 73 years until Barbara's death in April 2018.

Their marriage, the longest in presidential history, spanned 73 years until Barbara's death in April 2018. play

Their marriage, the longest in presidential history, spanned 73 years until Barbara's death in April 2018.

(Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX)

Source: Today



The pair had six children, the first being George W. Bush, who would later become the 43rd president of the United States. Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy followed.

The pair had six children, the first being George W. Bush, who would later become the 43rd president of the United States. Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy followed. play

The pair had six children, the first being George W. Bush, who would later become the 43rd president of the United States. Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy followed.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: USA Today



Following his military service and marriage to Barbara, Bush studied economics at Yale University and was captain of the school's baseball team.

Following his military service and marriage to Barbara, Bush studied economics at Yale University and was captain of the school's baseball team. play

Following his military service and marriage to Barbara, Bush studied economics at Yale University and was captain of the school's baseball team.

(AP)

Source: History



After graduating, Bush moved to Texas and worked in the oil industry before transitioning to politics in 1964.

play

(Ed Kolenovsky/AP)

Source: Texas Tribune



He eventually won a seat in Congress and became the first Houston Republican to serve in the US Senate.

He eventually won a seat in Congress and became the first Houston Republican to serve in the US Senate. play

He eventually won a seat in Congress and became the first Houston Republican to serve in the US Senate.

(AP)

Source: Texas Tribune



President Richard Nixon appointed Bush as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 1971 to 1973.

Bush, the then-U.S. Ambassador, in 1972. play

Bush, the then-U.S. Ambassador, in 1972.

(Dave Pickoff/AP)

Source: History



Bush then served as the chairman of the Republican National Committee in 1974, the same year that Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal came to light. Bush issued a public request for Nixon to resign, which he did two days later.

George Bush in 1973 as acting chairman of the Republican Party. play

George Bush in 1973 as acting chairman of the Republican Party.

(Bob Daugherty/AP)

Source: History



President Gerald Ford replaced Nixon and appointed Bush as head of the US Liaison Office in the People's Republic of China.

Bush in Beijing, China, in 1975. play

Bush in Beijing, China, in 1975.

(AP)

Source: History



He filled that position until 1976, when he became the director of the CIA.

Bush being sworn in as director of the CIA by Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart in 1976. play

Bush being sworn in as director of the CIA by Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart in 1976.

(AP)

Source: History



Bush resigned from the CIA when Democrat Jimmy Carter became president in 1977.

Then-president Jimmy Carter and Bush in 1980. play

Then-president Jimmy Carter and Bush in 1980.

(Dennis Cook/AP)

Source: History



In 1980, Bush ran for the Republican nomination in the presidential election. But he was overtaken by the widely-popular Ronald Reagan, who eventually chose him as his running mate. Bush would serve two terms as vice president under Reagan.

In 1980, Bush ran for the Republican nomination in the presidential election. But he was overtaken by the widely-popular Ronald Reagan, who eventually chose him as his running mate. Bush would serve two terms as vice president under Reagan. play

In 1980, Bush ran for the Republican nomination in the presidential election. But he was overtaken by the widely-popular Ronald Reagan, who eventually chose him as his running mate. Bush would serve two terms as vice president under Reagan.

(Lederhandler/AP)

Source: Texas Tribune



He would go on to become the 41st president of the United States in 1989. He chose Daniel Quayle, a senator from Indiana, as his running mate.

He would go on to become the 41st president of the United States in 1989. He chose Daniel Quayle, a senator from Indiana, as his running mate. play

He would go on to become the 41st president of the United States in 1989. He chose Daniel Quayle, a senator from Indiana, as his running mate.

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Source: History



At the time, the US was in the midst of an economic recession and was affected by a hefty federal budget deficit, which stonewalled his efforts to advance domestic policies.

From left to right, Bush, assistant for economic and domestic policy Roger Porter, and Budget Director Richard Darman. play

From left to right, Bush, assistant for economic and domestic policy Roger Porter, and Budget Director Richard Darman.

(Doug Mills/AP)

Source: History



Foreign policy soon became a central focus in the Bush administration.

Bush with Deputy Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger in 1990. play

Bush with Deputy Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger in 1990.

(Marcy Nighswander/AP)

Source: History



At the time of Bush's inauguration, the world was reeling from the Cold War and the Soviet Union was collapsing.

Germans knock down the Berlin Wall separating West and East Germany in 1989, signaling the end of the Cold War. play

Germans knock down the Berlin Wall separating West and East Germany in 1989, signaling the end of the Cold War.

(John Gaps III/AP)

Source: History



In 1991, Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I), which limited strategic nuclear weapons in both countries and improved US-Soviet relations in the process.

Vice President Bush and Gorbachev in 1987. play

Vice President Bush and Gorbachev in 1987.

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Source: History



In the previous year, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. NATO countries were called upon for aid, and Bush responded with Operation Desert Storm.

Aircrafts fly over Kuwait's burning oil wells following Operation Desert Storm in 1990. play

Aircrafts fly over Kuwait's burning oil wells following Operation Desert Storm in 1990.

(AP)

Source: History



Although the operation was a precursor to a long-standing conflict with Iraq, the 42-day air offensive successfully defeated Iraqi forces and liberated Kuwait.

Although the operation was a precursor to a long-standing conflict with Iraq, the 42-day air offensive successfully defeated Iraqi forces and liberated Kuwait. play

Although the operation was a precursor to a long-standing conflict with Iraq, the 42-day air offensive successfully defeated Iraqi forces and liberated Kuwait.

(Laurent Rebours/AP)

Source: History



In one of his more controversial foreign policies in 1989, Bush rolled out Operation Just Cause, a plan to overthrow Panama's corrupt dictator, Manuel Noriega.

In one of his more controversial foreign policies in 1989, Bush rolled out Operation Just Cause, a plan to overthrow Panama's corrupt dictator, Manuel Noriega. play

In one of his more controversial foreign policies in 1989, Bush rolled out Operation Just Cause, a plan to overthrow Panama's corrupt dictator, Manuel Noriega.

(AP)

Source: History



Noriega was indicted by the US for money laundering and drug trafficking, and was accused of suppressing democracy in Panama.

Noriega in 1988. play

Noriega in 1988.

(Carlos Guardia/AP)

Source: History



After Noriega's forces shot and killed an off-duty US Marine, Bush authorized Operation Just Cause. Twenty-one-thousand US troops dismantled Panama's forces, forcing Noriega to surrender.

After Noriega's forces shot and killed an off-duty US Marine, Bush authorized Operation Just Cause. Twenty-one-thousand US troops dismantled Panama's forces, forcing Noriega to surrender. play

After Noriega's forces shot and killed an off-duty US Marine, Bush authorized Operation Just Cause. Twenty-one-thousand US troops dismantled Panama's forces, forcing Noriega to surrender.

(Dennis Cook/AP)

Source: History



The operation was denounced by some governing bodies, including the UN, who labeled it as a violation of international law.

A man cleans up debris in Panama City in 1990 following the U.S. operation. play

A man cleans up debris in Panama City in 1990 following the U.S. operation.

(John Gaps/AP)

Source: History



Back in the US, Bush made a number of strides to improve the lives of Americans.

Back in the US, Bush made a number of strides to improve the lives of Americans. play

Back in the US, Bush made a number of strides to improve the lives of Americans.

(Ron Edmonds/AP)


He signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, forbidding employers from discriminating against people with disabilities.

He signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, forbidding employers from discriminating against people with disabilities. play

He signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, forbidding employers from discriminating against people with disabilities.

(Barry Thumma/AP)

Source: History



In 1990, he made amendments to the Clean Air Act, which allowed greater precautions to be taken in light of emerging threats to the environment from cars and factories.

Bush after signing the Clean Air Act amendments in 1990. play

Bush after signing the Clean Air Act amendments in 1990.

(Charles Tasnadi/AP)

Source: History



During his presidency, Bush appointed Judges Clarence Thomas and David Souter to the Supreme Court.

Bush and Thomas. play

Bush and Thomas.

(Doug Mills/AP)

Source: Texas Tribune



Despite his initial campaign promise for "no new taxes," he upset many supporters after he mandated an increase to lessen the bloated budget deficit.

Despite his initial campaign promise for "no new taxes," he upset many supporters after he mandated an increase to lessen the bloated budget deficit. play

Despite his initial campaign promise for "no new taxes," he upset many supporters after he mandated an increase to lessen the bloated budget deficit.

(Barry Thumma/AP)

Source: History



The tax hike didn't work in his favor when he ran for re-election in 1992. He lost to Democratic Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas.

Bush and Clinton in 2009. play

Bush and Clinton in 2009.

(Judi Bottoni/AP)

Source: History



Following his re-election loss, Bush and his wife retired in Houston, Texas.

Following his re-election loss, Bush and his wife retired in Houston, Texas. play

Following his re-election loss, Bush and his wife retired in Houston, Texas.

(Pat Sullivan/AP)

Source: Texas Tribune



Eight years later, Bush's son, George W. Bush, became president and served two terms.

Eight years later, Bush's son, George W. Bush, became president and served two terms. play

Eight years later, Bush's son, George W. Bush, became president and served two terms.

(Gerald Herbert/AP)

Source: History



The presidential pair, a father and his son to serve as president, was the second in US history. John and John Quincy Adams previously served as the second and sixth presidents, respectively.

The presidential pair, a father and his son to serve as president, was the second in US history. John and John Quincy Adams previously served as the second and sixth presidents, respectively. play

The presidential pair, a father and his son to serve as president, was the second in US history. John and John Quincy Adams previously served as the second and sixth presidents, respectively.

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Source: History



His presidential library, dedicated in 1997, sits next to Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas.

A woman leaves flowers at a statue of the former president on the Texas A&amp;M campus following his death in 2018. play

A woman leaves flowers at a statue of the former president on the Texas A&M campus following his death in 2018.

(David J. Phillip/AP)

Source: Texas Tribune



Ten years later, Bush parachuted in with members of the US Army Golden Knights for a re-dedication ceremony at the presidential library,

Ten years later, Bush parachuted in with members of the US Army Golden Knights for a re-dedication ceremony at the presidential library, play

Ten years later, Bush parachuted in with members of the US Army Golden Knights for a re-dedication ceremony at the presidential library,

(Sgt. 1st Class Kevin McDaniel/U.S. Army via AP)

Source: USA Today



In April 2018, Barbara died at the age of 92.

Bush attends his wife's funeral in April 2018. play

Bush attends his wife's funeral in April 2018.

(Evan Vucci/AP)


Bush was understandably "heartbroken." In 2011, Bush read from a letter he once wrote to Barbara: "I love you, precious, with all my heart, and to know that you love me means my life."

Bush was understandably "heartbroken." In 2011, Bush read from a letter he once wrote to Barbara: "I love you, precious, with all my heart, and to know that you love me means my life." play

Bush was understandably "heartbroken." In 2011, Bush read from a letter he once wrote to Barbara: "I love you, precious, with all my heart, and to know that you love me means my life."

(Charles Krupa/AP)

Source: Today



On November 30, eight months after the death of his wife, George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94.

On November 30, eight months after the death of his wife, George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94. play

On November 30, eight months after the death of his wife, George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94.

(David J. Phillip/AP)

Source: Business Insider



He is survived by his five children, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings.

He is survived by his five children, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. play

He is survived by his five children, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings.

(The White House, Eric Draper/AP)

Source: Business Insider



At 94 years old, he was the longest living president in history.

At 94 years old, he was the longest living president in history. play

At 94 years old, he was the longest living president in history.

(Eric Gay/AP)

Source: USA Today



Top 3

1 Politics The US, Canada, and Mexico's newly signed trade pact looks a...bullet
2 Politics Meet Felix Sater, the Russian-born, bar-fighting felon with...bullet
3 Politics 14 of George H.W. Bush's most presidential quotesbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Michael Cohen.
Politics Michael Cohen's lawyers dropped a slew of intriguing bombshells about Trump in a new court filing
trump xi jinping
Politics Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are about to have a formal dinner to try and end the trade war — here's what's on the menu
A new report gives insight into how Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, right, helped downplay billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's, left, sex crimes.
Politics Stunning new report details Trump's labor secretary's role in plea deal for billionaire sex abuser
donald trump
Politics Trump orders the federal government to close on December 5 "as a mark of respect" for George H.W. Bush
X
Advertisement