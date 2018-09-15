Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter

Politics Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as Nigeria's finance minister

Adeosun said those she trusted presented her the fake exemption certificate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as Nigeria's finance minister play Kemi Adeosun, former Nigeria's finance minister (Premium Times)

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet following weeks of pressure over forgery allegations.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Friday night, the president thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.

Below is the full text of Mrs Adeosun’s resignation letter:

..........................
14th September, 2018
His Excellency
Muhammadu Buhari
President, Federal Republic of Nigeria
State House
Aso Villa
Abuja

Dear Excellency,

Let me commence by thanking you profusely for the honour and privilege of serving under your inspirational leadership. It has been a truly rewarding experience to learn from you and to observe at close quarters your integrity and sense of duty.

I have, today, become privy to the findings of the investigation into the allegation made in an online medium that the Certificate of Exemption from National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) that I had presented was not genuine. This has come as a shock to me and I believe that in line with this administration’s focus on integrity, I must do the honourable thing and resign.

Your Excellency, kindly permit me to outline some of the background to this matter. I was born and raised in the United Kingdom, indeed my parental family home remains in London. My visits to Nigeria up until the age of thirty-four (34) were holidays, with visas obtained in my UK passport. I obtained my first Nigerian passport at the age of thirty-four (34) and when I relocated there was debate as to whether NYSC Law applied to me. Upon enquiry as to my status relating to NYSC, I was informed that due to my residency history and having exceeded the age of thirty (30), I was exempted from the requirement to serve. Until recent events, that remained my understanding.

On the basis of that advice and with the guidance and assistance of those, I thought were trusted associates, NYSC were approached for documentary proof of status. I then received the certificate in question. Having never worked in NYSC, visited the premises, been privy to nor familiar with their operations, I had no reason to suspect that the certificate was anything but genuine. Indeed, I presented that certificate at the 2011 Ogun State House of Assembly and in 2015 for Directorate of State Services (DSS) Clearance as well as to the National Assembly for screening. Be that as it may, as someone totally committed to a culture of probity and accountability I have decided to resign with effect from Friday, 14th September, 2018.

Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as Nigeria's finance minister play

Kemi Adeosun

(360Plugs)

 

Your Excellency, It has been an exceptional privilege to have served our nation under your leadership and to have played a role in steering our economy at a very challenging time. I am proud that Nigeria has brought discipline into its finances, has identified and is pursuing a path to long term sustainable growth that will unlock the potential in this great economy. Under your leadership, Nigeria was able to exit recession and has now started to lay the foundations for lasting growth and wealth creation. Repositioning this huge economy is not a short term task and there are no short cuts, indeed there are tough decisions still to be made but I have no doubt that your focus on infrastructural investment, revenue mobilisation and value for money in public expenditure will deliver growth, wealth and opportunity for all Nigerians.

I thank His Excellency, the Vice President and my colleagues in the Federal Executive Council for the huge pleasure and honour of working with them. I also thank most specially, the team in the ‘Finance Family’ of advisers and heads of agencies under the Ministry of Finance. Your Excellency, this group of committed Nigerians represent a range of backgrounds, ethnicities and ages. They have worked well above and beyond the call of duty to support me in the tasks assigned. The diversity in my team and their ability to work cohesively to deliver reforms, convinces me that Nigeria has the human capital required to succeed.

Your Excellency, let me conclude by commending your patience and support, during the long search for the truth in this matter. I thank you again for giving me the honour of serving under your leadership, it is a rare privilege, which I do not take for granted. As a Nigerian and committed progressive, I appreciate you for your dogged commitment to improving this nation.

Please be assured, as always, of my highest regards and best wishes

Kemi Adeosun (Mrs).

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Politics The sad similarity between Sri Lanka, Zambia and now Djibouti...bullet
2 Politics The US Marines sent a 'strong message' to Russia last week,...bullet
3 Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.
Politics Russia reportedly warned Mattis it could use nuclear weapons in Europe, and it made him see Moscow as an 'existential threat' to the US
Manafort served as Trump's campaign manager in mid-2016, when he won the Republican Party's nomination.
Politics 'It's getting lonely on Trump Island': Mueller just snagged his biggest victory yet in the Russia probe
Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in
Politics Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in
Admiral William McRaven, then head of SOCOM, in Afghanistan in 2013. The former Navy SEAL stepped down from his role on a defense advisory board days after issuing a harsh rebuke against President Trump
Politics Legendary Navy SEAL Bill McRaven followed his viral Trump rebuke by resigning from a top Pentagon panel