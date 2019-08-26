17 Ghanaian women sailed through the Parliamentary elections of the largest opposition party, NDC.

They represent 10.8% of the total of 157 elected.

The Greater Accra region and the Volta region had the highest number of women.

The number constitutes about 10.8% of the total of 157 elected in the first batch of the parliamentary primaries held nationwide on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Out of the number, the Greater Accra and Volta regions had four each, two from the Eastern, two each from Brong Ahafo and Central and one each from the Savannah and Western regions.

Five of these women are incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), the remaining nine are fresh faces. Some are businesswomen, philanthropists and former district/municipal chief executives.

Here’s the list of incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who won

Helen Ntoso - Krachi West

Linda Obenewaa A. Oklu - Shai Osudoku

Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings - Klottey Korley

Dela Sowah - Kpando

Joycelyn Tetteh - North Dayi

The fresh faces

Hajia Zuwera Braimah - Salaga South

Mavis Ama Frimpong - New Abirem

Amanda Okyere – Suhum

Dorcas Toffey – Jomoro

Millicent Amankwa Yeboah - Sunyani West

Elikplim Akurugu - Dome-Kwabenya

Rachel Owusuah - Dormaa East

Madam Rita Odoley Sowah - La Dadekotopon

Dzifa Gomashie - Ketu South

Margaret Quarcoo – Hohoe

Betty Mensah - Afram Plains North

Gizella Tetteh - Awutu Senya West

Emelia Ankomah - Upper Denkyira East