Here are some of the best photos capturing the people and events of 2018's year in politics

2018 was marked by a non-stop flow of breaking political news.

Photographers all across the world captured many of these watershed moments for posterity.

Here are some photos of the defining political moments of the year.

2018 was a tumultuous year in politics.

In the U.S., Donald Trump's second year in the presidency was marked by a series of firings among his senior staff, an immigration crisis at the border, and shootings that led to hundreds of protests and demonstrations nationwide.

2018 was also the year of a controversial Supreme Court nomination in which California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

And, to top it all off, the November midterm election gave the House back to Democrats while Republicans got to keep the Senate.

Internationally, leaders met during the G7 and G20 Summits, as well as at the FIFA Men's World Cup. Over the summer, Brazil elected Jair Bolsonaro as president, a man many have called the country's version of Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Mexico elected Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a populist politician who pledged to end corruption and violence in the country and described Trump as "erratic and arrogant."

We rounded up 30 photos that helped define 2018's year in politics.

Visitors take pictures of the official portrait of former President Barack Obama in the first day of an open exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooting left 17 dead and launched a national pro-gun control movement.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves goodbye after speaking at the State Department the day President Donald Trump fired him in a major staff reshuffle.

Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin waits to get his ballot as he arrives to vote at a polling station during Russia's presidential election.

Eric Lin of Parkland, Florida, holds a flag as he takes part in the March For Our Lives-Parkland, one of hundreds of anti-gun violence demonstrations held by students across the world.

President Donald Trump kisses White House communications director Hope Hicks on her last day before boarding Marine One.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election.

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush attends the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, with his son the 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Comedian Michelle Wolf performs at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Wolf's performance drew criticism for her controversial comments on White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

World leaders wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to join them for a family photo at the G7 Summit.

Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility near the Mexican border.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives back in Washington from Texas wearing a jacket bearing the words "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" after visiting a child migrant shelter.

Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his victory speech in Mexico City's main square, el Zocalo.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and President of France Emmanuel Macron at the 2018 World Cup.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House after pleading guilty to eight federal crimes — including illegally paying off Stormy Daniels.

The late Arizona Senator John McCain lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora. Bolsonaro, regarded as "Brazil's Donald Trump," went on to win the presidency.

Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

First lady Melania Trump waves to children and others as she visits Chipala Primary School in Malawi during her first big solo international trip.

Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump his mobile phone during a meeting in the Oval Office. Labeled widely as "bizarre," West's meeting with Trump touched on prison reform and his hometown city of Chicago.

People gather outside the Time Warner Center after a police bomb squad evacuated CNN's offices in New York City because of a suspicious package, one of many sent to media outlets and left-wing figures across the country.

A projection on the Old City wall in Jerusalem commemorates the victims of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke greets a voter heading to the polls on election day. Despite attracting national attention, O'Rourke lost to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm U.S. congressional elections.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins with other incoming members of the House of Representatives for an official class photo of new House members. Ocasio-Cortez is one of the over 219 Democrats who won House seats during this year's midterm election.

A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the U.S., runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall.

Mourners, including President Trump, pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard.