African leaders on Tuesday extended wishes to their fellow countrymen across social media platforms as the World celebrates Christmas.

From Nigeria to Kenya, South Africa and Senegal, African presidents expressed love to citizens on Christmas.

Christmas in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Adams Oshiomhole, the leader of Nigeria's ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) reflected on the teachings of Christmas in a short video posted on Twitter.

“At Christmas, we reflect on the humble, symbolic and divine birth of a young child thousands of years ago in Bethlehem, Judea; and the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys. Merry Christmas to All!”

Christmas in Rwanda

President Paul Kagame and chair of the African Union shared a Christmas message in a Twitter message.

“A Merry Christmas to you all. Wishing you a prosperous New Year 2019 as well. For the followers, a big thank you !!”

Christmas in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta wished all Kenyans wonderful Christmas celebrations after joining Christian faithful for a Christmas Eve Mass at Holy Ghost Cathedral Mombasa.

“Margaret and I, together with our family joined Christian faithful for a Christmas Eve Mass at the Holy Ghost Cathedral Mombasa. “As we celebrate Christmas and reflect upon God's blessings for the year, I wish all Kenyans a very Merry Christmas. May God bless you & your families.”

Christmas in Senegal

President Macky Sall of the French-speaking nation extended greetings to Senegalese at home and abroad for a Merry Christmas.

“To my sisters and brothers in the Christian Community, in Senegal and around the world: Merry Christmas, filled with sharing, peace, compassion and joy. -MS. #Kebetu”

Christmas in South Africa

Deputy President David Mabuza in a Christmas message said the nation demonstrated resilience in the year 2018.

Wishing countrymen, a Merry Christmas, Mabuza said 2019 will be greater year for the country.

Other African leaders released statements at home to commemorate the festive season and show love.