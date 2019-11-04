The list is currently before the National Assembly’s Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee.

The committee chairman Mr David Pkosing regretted that the non-performing contractors have delayed development projects worth billions of shillings.

The committee wants the 14 firms barred from bagging other tenders.

The Kenyan government has released a list of ‘shame’ comprising of contractors who are non-performing and are delaying development projects worth billions of shillings in various parts of the country.

The list, which is currently before the National Assembly’s Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee, includes 14 firms that were given road contracts but had not delivered at the expected time.

On Thursday, the committee chairman Mr David Pkosing, while giving the scorecard of his committee during the launch of a parliamentary forum for committees at Parliament buildings, regretted that the non-performing contractors have delayed the ambitious government plan of achieving its target of constructing 10,000km roads.

“We are contemplating having an amendment to the Procurement and Disposal Act to bar such companies or other companies having similar or same directors from getting any other works,” Mr Pkosing told the Sunday Nation.

On top on the list of shame is Gipsy Construction Company, which was awarded the tender to build the Kutus-Kianyaga Road and the St Joseph-Ol-Kalou Road.

Following on the trail of Gipsy is Kitho Construction company which was awarded a tender to construct the Matuu-Ekalakala Road. Civicon construction company comes third in the list of shame and got the tender for the Kati-Kikima-Nduluku Road and Omoringamu-Kenynya-Motonto Road.

Dickways construction, Bonafide Construction Company, Northern Construction Company, Anole Construction, Westbuild Construction, Pepeta holdings Limited, Nairobi logistics, Bridgestone Construction Limited and Nyoro construction are some of the non-performing contractors on the list of shame.

