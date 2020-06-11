The 82-year-old President said that he is very fit and able to govern his nation.

According to AFP news, Condé said in a radio interview that he was doing well and only stopped receiving visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that he has decided to make few appearances as the virus continues to spread across his country.

In the said interview Condé said, “I assure the Guinean people that I am as fit as a fiddle and I am sure I will bury many people who wish me dead.”

Guinea has so far recorded 4,258 of coronavirus cases with 23 deaths and 2,942 recoveries.

Despite the pandemic, Guinea went ahead to organise a referendum with results showing massive support for a change to the country’s constitution to extend the term of the president.

Alpha Condé is expected to end his second and final five-year term in 2021.

He became Guinea’s first democratically-elected leader in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015.

He has however not ruled out running again. President Conde has rather asked his government to look into drafting a new constitution.

He has said that there was the need to overhaul the constitution to take address pressing social issues, such as banning female genital mutilation.