Guiliani says payments made to Stormy Daniels were 'not a crime'

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney, said Sunday that hush-money payments meant to silence two women who said they had affairs with Trump during his 2016 campaign were "not a crime."

Giuliani said payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, which Trump's former personal lawyer has testified were made under Trump's direction, do not qualify as a misuse of campaign funds.

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer who facilitated the payment to porn star Daniels, said last week the sole purpose of the payments was to help Trump "and his campaign."

Giuliani told ABC "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos that payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, which Trump's former personal lawyer has testified were made under Trump's direction, do not qualify as a misuse of campaign funds.

"Paying $130,000 to Stormy 'whatever' and paying $100,000 to the other one is not a crime," Giuliani said, referencing adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Giuliani seemed to be furthering Trump's most recent defense against the payments, in which he has claimed the payment was a "simple private transaction," not meant to influence the campaign.

Referencing the case of former North Carolina senator John Edwards, who dodged a campaign finance conviction in 2012 after asking supporters to pay his mistress during a Democratic presidential bid, Giuliani emphasized the personal nature of the payments, saying "if it's not a campaign expense, it can't be a campaign contribution."

Stephanopoulos interjected to clarify the judge's decision in Edwards' case had mentioned the significance of intent in making the payments, beyond a technical connection to the campaign.

Some campaign finance watchdogs have argued that the payments to Daniels and McDougal were in-kind contributions to Trump's campaign because they were made for the benefit of his election bid. If that's true, they exceeded the donation limit and were never reported, both violations of campaign finance law.

Giuliani's comments come days after Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for an array of crimes he committed while employed by Trump, including facilitating the payments, which Cohen said were meant to silence two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

"Of course," Cohen said in an interview after his sentencing, stating the sole purpose of the payments was to help Trump "and his campaign."

Cohen said Trump asked him to direct the payments because Trump was "very concerned" about how the women's stories might affect the election.