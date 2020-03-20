On Thursday the government partially closed the Isebania border crossing point.

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, more and more countries are shutting down their borders and going on lock down in an effort to flatten the curve of covid-19 as the disease is formally known as.

On Wednesday, Rwanda announced all arriving and departing commercial passenger flights, including RwandAir, will be halted beginning at midnight on Friday, 20 March 2020 for an initial period of 30 days as they continue to monitor and try to contain covid-19.

Kenya, which so far has 7 positive cases and rising, is also inching closer to doing the same. On Thursday the government partially closed the Isebania border crossing point and suspended trade in livestock and other commodities along the Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan borders state broadcaster, KBC reported.

In the same breath, the government has also banned cross border trade in livestock. Kenyans too have been urged to avoid unnecessary domestic and cross-border travel, as it risks exposing counties to the coronavirus.

Isebania border crossing is regularly used by many folks transiting from Maasai Mara game reserve to Serengeti as well as north/south traffic between Mwanza and Kisumu.

It's not as busy as Namanga border post but handles a sizable traffic every day. It began operations in the year 2012, with the first revenue collection falling in the FY 2013/14 at Sh169 million ($1.69 million).