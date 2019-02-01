Catherine Abelema Afeku is Ghana's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

She has been appointed Chairperson of the Leadership Taskforce of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Her appointment was announced at the first meeting of the Leadership Taskforce on January 25, 2018, at the headquarters of the UN in Madrid, Spain.

In a letter to formally confer the position on Mrs Afeku, the UNWTO Secretary-General, Dr Zurab Pololikashvili, said she made “valuable input” and showed great leadership skills at the meeting of the organisation and congratulated her on her “unanimous appointment.”

It further wished her “every success and personal satisfaction in your new responsibilities as Chairperson for the upcoming mandate of two years.”

He also mentioned the forthcoming Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in Africa to be hosted by Ghana from November 25-27, 2019 and added: “I personally look forward to the collaboration between UNWTO and Ghana” towards its success.

The UNWTO Secretary-General added that the Congress in Ghana was expected to play a crucial role towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which aimed to ‘achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls’.

It will also address one of the key priorities of the UNWTO Africa agenda on empowering the youth and women.