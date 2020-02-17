The Speaker explained that parliamentarians who fall in this category play very important roles in Ghana’s development through the legislature.

He is, therefore, calling for a system where Members of Parliament would be encouraged by their various parties to stay in Parliament for longer periods.

Alban Bagbin and Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu in Parliament

“There is no sin in being seasoned- long-standing Mugabe. When you see Bagbin, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and the others, you have to appreciate them rather. We are talking about performance, not just longevity by way of some rights but a person must perform. But merely being here for a long time is no sin at all.”

The Speaker said that the work of Parliament is enriched with such long-serving MPs onboard since they bring their knowledge and rich experience to bear on the House’s proceedings.

His comment comes after allegations were made that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to have some long-serving parliamentarians contest unopposed and retain their seats ahead of the party’s primaries on April 25, 2020.