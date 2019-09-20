A statement from the Jubilee House said that Nana Akufo-Addo will participate in several activities. The highlight being the president’s address to the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Nana Akufo-Addo as co-Chair of the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), would participate in a series of SDG events.

It said at the invitation of the President of Princeton University, President Akufo-Addo would deliver a lecture at the university.

“Also, at the invitation of Mr Robert Barchi, the President of Rutgers, the President will deliver another public address at the Achebe Leadership Forum on September 21.”

The president would also attend an event to be hosted by the US Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), at which he would deliver a statement.

It said the President would travel to Toronto, Canada, to honour an invitation to participate in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Canadian branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Team

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen; the Minister of Planning, Prof. George Gyan Baffuor, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

In his absence, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act as President.