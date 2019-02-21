It is unusual to find a Ghanaian president who does not have the next election in mind when taking decisions.

But President Akufo-Addo said he is not mindful of the next election but the next generation.

He said this influences his decision as President of Ghana.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that he is not governing with the next election in mind.

He said his government is taking decisions mindful of the next generation.

Nana Akufo-Addo said that due to this mindset, said he is determined to lay a strong foundation for the progress of the country by the end of his first term.

He made this comment when he delivered the 2019 State of the Nation Address to Ghana’s Parliament on Thursday (February 21, 2019).

His comment comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticised the government for a number of reforms in the education sector including the double track policy at the Senior High School.

The double track system became necessary after the government implemented the Free Senior High School policy which saw a drastic increase in the number of students who enrolled at that level.

Addressing the matter the President said his administration’s focus is not about winning the next election but rather, for the generation unborn.

“I am bent on running a responsible administration mindful of the next generation and not the next election.”

On the economy, the President said that the government’s efforts at ensuring fiscal policy “is bearing some fruits.”

He assured that “we will maintain the discipline and bring progress to our country.” adding that the government’s main aim is to ensure a sound economic fundamental to speed up growth.

The annual State of the Nation Address is designed in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.