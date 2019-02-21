Former President Rawlings is enjoying a good relationship with President Akufo-Addo.

This is surprising since Mr Rawlings often criticises presidents who have taken office since 2001.

We are yet to find the secret of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Former President John Rawlings has often criticised other Ghanaian heads of state who took office after him.

However, Mr Rawlings has often praised President Akufo-Addo since he took office.

Mr Rawlings even till date criticises his successor John Agyekum Kuffuor who took office in 2001.

The founder of the National Democratic Congress criticised the administration of the late President Atta Mills and former President John Mahama – both from the NDC.

But Nana Akufo-Addo, the 4th President after Jerry Rawlings, appears to have a good relationship with Mr Rawlings.

When Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his third State of the Nation Address, Mr Rawlings was there to give him all the needed support.

One other highlight of the president’s address was at the end when Nana Addo showed millennials he still got it when it comes to being romantic with his better half.

President Akufo Addo and the First Lady of Ghana shared a quick kiss on national TV after his State of the Nation Address, leaving onlookers in their feelings as he and Rebecca spread love across the room.