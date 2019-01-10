The results of a research conducted show that if elections are conducted today President Akufo-Addo would lead the poll with 49.3% with John Mahama trailing behind with 33.3%.

This means that a run-off will determine who becomes president since no one may be able to poll the 50 percent plus one mark to be retained as president.

The research was conducted by some academics at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana.

A research conducted by some academics at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG), has shown that Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo will beat his predecessor, John Mahama if elections are conducted today.

The result was presented by the Head of Political Science Department, Dr. Maame Gyekye-Jandoh.

She indicated that the results shows that if elections are held today President Akufo-Addo would lead the poll with 49.3% with John Mahama trailing behind with 33.3%.

“For Nana Akufo-Addo, 49.3% said they would vote for him, 33.3% said they would vote for Mahama and 7.35 for Paa Kwesi Nduom,” she said.

She added that the elections might head for a run-off because although President Akufo-Addo may take the lead, he may not be able to poll the 50 percent plus one mark to be retained as president.

“These responses indicate simply and unsurprisingly that the two major parties are still the most preferred among voters, and secondly, that there might be another contest between President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama during the 2020 elections,” she said.

The research which sampled about 5000 Ghanaians nationwide asked the respondents two questions.

Dr Gyekye-Jandoh said the questions were; which party they would vote for if elections were held today, and secondly, which candidate they would vote for.

In the 2016 general elections, Nana Akufo-Addo defeated the then incumbent president of Ghana John Mahama.

Akufo-Addo polled 53.9% of the total valid votes, while John Mahama managed 44.4%. This is the worse so far for an incumbent President.