The three nominees are Yoni Kulendi, a private legal practitioner, Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu and Clemence J Honyenuga; justices of the Court of Appeal.

They will replace three Justices of the Supreme Court who will soon retire.

The three who will be retiring from the apex court are Justices Julius Ansah, Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe and Anthony Alfred Bennin.

The President’s nomination is in line with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution which states that: “The other Supreme Court Justices shall be appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Judicial Council, in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament.”

The nominees will be vetted by Parliament’s Appointment’s Committee in a live television broadcast just like the vetting of three justices who were appointed to the top court in December last year.

Mr Amadu was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2012 by former President John Mahama.

Mr Honyenuga, also of the Appeals Court is currently sitting as an additional High Court judge.

Private legal practitioner, Mr Kulendi is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law. He has over 25 years of experience at the bar.

The law demands that a person appointed to the Supreme Court to have 15 years standing at the bar.