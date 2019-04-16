In a Facebook post hours after the fire incident, Nana Akufo-Addo expressed his condolences to the president of France, Emmanuel Macron “and the French people on their great loss.”

“The Ghanaian people and I are shocked by the news of the destruction of the great Parisian Cathedral, Notre Dame, one of the most iconic buildings of world civilization, and extend our heartfelt condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron, and to the French people on their great loss. Our thoughts are with them, and we are hopeful and prayerful that efforts to save what is left of this historic Cathedral will be successful,” Akufo-Addo said.

Other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have also commented on the fire incident.

About the fire

The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame cathedral collapsed amid a devastating fire at the Paris cathedral on Monday, just days before Easter Sunday.

The fire spread quickly and took over the iconic cathedral as onlookers nearby scrambled in disbelief to get a view.

Firetrucks that were deployed to the scene battled the fire for close to nine hours. The firetrucks had difficulty getting to the scene amid the daily afternoon rush hour.

The 12th-century cathedral, about 850 years old, is home to priceless works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions, immortalized in Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame. It attracts about 13 million visitors a year from around the world.